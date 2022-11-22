Disha Patani says 'Eat your carbs' as she stuns in a black bikini in a gorgeous bathroom mirror selfie

Actor Disha Patani is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood, and her enviable frame has served her fans with fitness goals for many years. Apart from her workout regime, which includes boxing and heavy weight lifting at the gym, Disha inspires her fans' wardrobes. While she loves playing with Gen-Z trends, traditional clothing and bodycon silhouettes, one can find the most steal-worthy swimsuits and bikinis in her collection. Disha's latest photoshoot is proof. Scroll ahead to check out what she wore.

Disha Patani's latest selfie sets the internet on fire

On Tuesday, Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a bathroom mirror selfie with her fans. Flaunting her toned midriff and enviable frame, Disha captioned the post, "Eat your carbs." The picture shows Disha Patani standing in front of the mirror with messy side-swept wet hair and dressed in a black bikini set and a white bathrobe. With the winter season almost here, many will soon start escaping the cold waves for a tropical getaway amid clear blue water and sunny beaches. So, if you are looking for inspiration to glam up your wardrobe, Disha's bikini should be on your mood board. (Also Read | Disha Patani in sultry red printed bikini is a total beach babe for latest Instagram pics: See inside)

Disha Patani chose a black-coloured bikini top and matching bottoms for the mirror selfie. While the bikini top features thin halter straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline accentuating her décolletage, knot detail on the front and a curved hem, the bikini bottoms feature a low waistline, high-leg cut-outs and tie strings on the side.

After Disha Patani shared the picture, her followers liked the post and flooded the comments section with praises. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff wrote, "Yes, Ma'am." A fan commented, "You are awesome." Many users dropped fire emojis in the comments.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns. The film also starred Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.