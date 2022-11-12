Disha Patani in sultry red printed bikini is a total beach babe for latest Instagram pics: See inside

If you follow Disha Patani on Instagram, you will definitely know about her stunning swimsuit collection. The actor's wardrobe has some steal-worthy pieces perfect for your beachwear collection. Disha's sartorial collection has it all - from animal-printed swimsuits to one-shoulder bikini tops and off-shoulder monokinis. And for her latest Instagram post today, Disha gave her fans another voguish style inspiration in a sultry red printed bikini top and bottoms. Keep scrolling to see what Disha wore in the photoshoot.

Disha Patani is a beach babe in a sultry red bikini

Bikinis are a must-have for your beach or pool-wear closet. And if you want to get inspiration from your favourite Bollywood celebrities to glam up your collection, Disha Patani should be on top of your list. Her Saturday post backs our claim. Disha kickstarted the weekend by setting the internet on fire with two pictures from a new photoshoot. The first photo shows her chilling in a red printed bikini set, and the second shows Disha posing with the sunset in the backdrop. Check out the post below. (Also Read | Disha Patani scores high on glamour in blush pink mini dress: Check out pics)

Disha's bikini set comes in a sultry red shade decorated with a black-hued animal pattern. The bikini top features barely-there halter straps, a plunging neckline flaunting her décolletage, and strings on the back to tie it together. She teamed it with matching printed bikini bottoms featuring a low-rise waist, high-leg cut-outs, and multiple strings on the sides.

Lastly, Disha accessorised the bikini set with a dainty chain featuring a floral pendant, and for the glam, she chose side-parted open wavy tresses, nude lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and a no-makeup look.

Earlier, Disha Patani had posted photos from another photoshoot where she donned a shimmering silver bralette top - featuring a one-shoulder neckline and keyhole detail on the front - with matching bottoms. Check out the photoshoot below.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. Reportedly, she will be next seen in Suriya's upcoming film, dubbed Suriya42. The 3D film, directed by Siva, is being designed as a pan-India project.