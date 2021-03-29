Dissecting intimate Holi festivities style

Holi festivities mark the arrival of Spring and the celebratory mood conjures visions of Lucknowi chikankari kurtas, Chanderi silk salwar kameezes and light-as-a-feather organza anarkalis. As celebrations are low-key this year, with most of us opting for intimate gatherings and virtual calls, it’s time to think of a distinctive style which doesn’t compromise on comfort level.

Designer Ridhi Mehra suggests, “Pair your classic whites with a colourful tie-and-dye dupatta or scarf to add that dash of vibrant colours. Drape an off-white saree with a blouse in any lively shade and perfect that refreshing spring-drenched look! Pair your white kurta or anarkali with an intricately embroidered dupatta and be the enchanting beauty gracing any Holi party. Experiment with as many colourful masks to create the right contrast with your outfit while staying safe!”

Actor Malavika Mohanan shows you how to team an organza ruffled saree with a boho belt (Photo: Instagram/RidhiMehraOfficial)

Designer Sukriti of label Sukriti & Aakriti roots for an ivory anarkali with some floral embroidery and gota work to add that little splash of colour and to break the monotony. “You can pair the outfit with stunning juttis and go for a sleek hair-do to pull the look together,” says she.

Designer Shruti Sancheti quips, “For virtual celebrations, one can add colour through a statement scarf or fun accessories. Also, for intimate celebrations, one can wear relaxed midi or maxi dresses in beautiful spring colours of yellow, tangerine, aqua or mint and keep the look really easy breezy,” adds Shruti.

A model rocks a tiered coral dress - a cool pick for Holi (Photo: Instagram/ShrutiSancheti)

The idea is to celebrate the spirit of the festival in a safe and low key way. Designer Anushree Parekh observes that Holi style this year is all about comfort loungewear. “Be comfortable in your white or pastel cord sets and Lucknowi kurtas (with a matching mask of course! ). Stay indoors, be comfortable and safe.”