Diwali 2021: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ethnic ensemble is a must-have for festive wardrobes

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an absolute fashionista. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures of herself featuring fashionable attires of various types and all of them are treats for sore eyes. The actor can do both – ethnic attires and casual Western ones – with equal fervour and sass.

On Monday, Samantha drove our blues away with a stunning shot of herself from one of her fashion photoshoots. With the festive season around the corner, it did not take us much time to spot the must-have for our Diwali wardrobe this year – it is the attire adorned by Samantha.

For this fashion photoshoot, Samantha played muse to the fashion designer Mrunalini Rao and picked a gorgeous ethnic attire from the fashion designer’s wardrobe. The fashion designer is best known for her intricately detailed work with women ethnic attires.

For this photoshoot, Samantha opted for a long kurta set. The white kurta, intricately printed in multicolour all over the body, came with a midriff-baring neckline. She paired the kurta with a contrasting pink pair of leggings. With this attire, she added a soft blue dupatta with multicoloured print to complete her look for the day. Take a look:

Samantha accessorised her ethnic look with a statement silver choker and statement earrings. Styled by fashion stylist Preetham Jukalker, Samantha wore her shoulder-length tresses open in wavy curls with a side part. Assisted by makeup artist Sadhna, Samantha opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, drawn eyebrows, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Samantha completed her look.

Samantha dropped major cues of ethnic fashion with her attire for the day. As the country gears up to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, on November 4, it is also the time to look our ethnic best. And with Samantha’s snippet from her photoshoot, we are most certain that this is the look we are going to refer to, for decking up this Diwali.

