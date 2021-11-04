Diwali 2021: Siddharth Malhotra looks dapper in navy blue kurta, cowl pants

Be it any traditional event, a kurta set for men is a classic outfit that works as a day and evening wear and Shershaah star Siddharth Malhotra's dapper look in a navy blue one this Diwali is enough to back our claim. Looking dapper, the Bollywood hunk charmed his way into our hearts on the evening of festival of lights in a navy blue kurta with super stunning gold hand block prints and cowl pants and fans were smitten.

The actor was decked up for an advertorial shoot and taking to his social media handle, shared a picture as he wished fans in his ethnic best. The picture featured Sid donning a navy blue kurta that was made of crepe fabric and highlighted his sharp features.

The beautifully handcrafted kurta came with full sleeves and sported intricate detailing in contrasting metallic beige on the collar and placket. Sidharth teamed the kurta with a pair of white cowl pants to complete the festive look.

Completing his attire with a pair of brown footwear, the actor laid ethnic fashion cues for men. He styled his hair by combing back his gelled locks and his sizzling look has inevitably rekindled our crush.

Striking a crisp pose in the well groomed look, Sidharth went sans accessories and set fans hearts on frenzy and we don't blame them. He asserted in the picture's caption, “Diwali is all about getting closer to your loved ones (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Festive Edit Collection by Indian fashion designer Punit Balana's eponymous label, specially designed in keeping the festive mood and the need of the modern man with beautifully handcrafted kurtas, shirts, sherwanis that jell up perfect for any occasion. The label in general boasts of being rooted in Indian culture while combining modernism, minimalism and aestheticism and taking cultural influences from the rich Rajasthani culture.

Sidharth Malhotra was styled by celebrity stylist, costume designer and creative consultant Akshay Tyagi.

