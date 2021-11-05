Diwali 2021: Swara Bhasker blends ethnic and mystic vibes in a black lehenga

Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated all over the country on November 4. The festival of lights was first celebrated to commemorate the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after his fourteen years of exile. He returned with wife Sita, brother Lakshmana and Hanuman after defeating King Ravana in Lanka.

Since then, Diwali is the celebration of lights, colours and the sense of togetherness. Families and friends celebrate this day together with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp. Food and fashion form two most important part of this day. Diwali is celebrated with the loved ones, in ethnic attires and with mouth-smacking food and sweets.

The tinsel town has been basking in the glow of Diwali as well. The celebrities have been sharing a slew of pictures featuring their Diwali look and how they celebrated the festival. While some are doing Lakshmi puja to invite wealth and prosperity into their homes, some are posing for the camera in their ethnic best.

Swara Bhasker also celebrated Diwali in style, on Thursday. The actor shared a slew of pictures featuring her Diwali look for this year and we are smitten. For this year, Swara decked up in a black and silver lehenga from the house of Raw Mango. The fashion designer house is famously known for their work of women’s ethnic collections with a contemporary touch.

The long-sleeved blouse is intricately embroidered in silver resham threads. Swara paired it with a flowy skirt of the same design. She teamed her look with a black silk dupatta, handwoven in gold threads. She accessorised her look for the day with a choker and a bracelet from the house of Apala. Take a look:

Styled by hair stylist Lawang Tang, Swara wore her hair in a clean bun with a middle part. She added white flowers to her hair to give her look a more festive vibe. Assisted by makeup artist Pooja Gosain, Swara opted for a minimal makeup look. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, black kohl, drawn eyebrows, a nude shade of lipstick and a small black bindi, Swara completed her Diwali look.

