Diwali 2022 fashion tips: Best Indo-Western styles for men

Lights and fashion… a “cracker” combination! We've all been in a situation where we wished both ethnic and western clothing was more adaptive and comfier and fortunately, we may now combine the finest of both the worlds owing to Indo-Western fashion trends. From bomber jackets to kurta shirts and ethnic prints, mixing and matching western and Indian styles is not an easy task however, it’s no rocket science either.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Raghav Pawar and Amar Pawar, Co-Founders of Powerlook, revealed some of the best Indo-Western styles for men to sort your fashion woes and stay in vogue ahead of Diwali 2022:

1. The Mandala prints

Modern, versatile, sleek and breathable. Did we miss anything? A fresh start to your indie wardrobe, this Mandala Print half sleeves shirt hits the sweet spot between statement and subtle. A perfect balance between western wear that reflects Indian tradition. Ditch the heavy styles and team the Mandala Prints with accessories and tailored pants.

2. Effortless beige patchwork print

So you like your basics. We do too! It leaves plenty of room to play with layers and is a sure win for casual and formal events. Add to your sartorial elegance with a small flowers printed half sleeves shirts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Mix it up with prints

Nothing says indie like a striking- Ethnic -inspired print for a simple yet contemporary twist. Take it a notch higher and amp it up with a pair of indigo trousers or even better, go for a tone-on-tone match for the roof-top gatherings!

4. Kurta shirts are hot

Shirts that look like kurtas are very much in vogue and will keep your fashion quotient warm this season. Nonetheless, kurta shirts are quirky yet beautiful. Get bold and give it a try for sure.

5. Always in, never out – jackets!

No matter what, jackets will never go out of fashion. Add a splash of colour to any outfit this season with a bomber jacket that features a band collar with zip closure in a regular fit. Pair this bomber jacket with a cold shoulder plain kurta and denim jeans for a complete Diwali look!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Floral is fun

Adding some lively flowers to your Diwali party not only makes it less boring but also gives you a fresher, dewy touch. Opt for flower print half sleeves shirts that are lightweight yet heavenly. Shades like off-white, pastel pink or green will make you look gorgeous while keeping you grounded in traditions.

7. Oversize flannel check shirt

An oversize flannel check shirt with bright colors will give a soothing effect during the festive season.

Men's Indo-Western fashion emphasizes harmoniously blending Indian and Western components. It might be challenging but as long as you use the above suggestions and your own judgement, your outfit will look great!