Does your beard feel rough and dry? These 8 beard oils can fix it

Does your beard often feel itchy? Do you often feel your beard is rough and dry? If the answer to both these questions is a yes, you need to take your beard game a bit more seriously. After all, beard care is not just about growing facial hair but also maintaining it. This takes a lot of patience, a little more effort and time. However, one such beard care product that is vouched for by even celebrity grooming experts is a beard oil.

Beard oil is a must for soft and smooth whiskers(Freepik)

According to celebrity grooming expert Darshan Yewalekar, “A daily beard care routine doesn’t have to be elaborate, but it should be consistent".

He insists on applying a good beard oil or lightweight balm to keep the hair soft and the skin underneath moisturised. Yewalekar says, “It is advisable to always apply a good beard oil or conditioning balm that hydrates the hair and softens the texture, making it easier to comb through”.

Benefits of a beard oil

Moisturises beard and skin: Beard oil hydrates both your facial hair and the skin beneath it. It prevents dryness, roughness, and irritation

Reduces itch and beard dandruff: Itching is common in men while growing a beard. A good beard oil helps in reducing beard itch and flakes (beardruff) caused by dry skin.

Makes beard softer and smoother: A beard oil softens rough, coarse beard hair, making it easier to comb and manage.

Keeps beard neat and styled: A beard oil tames frizzy or uneven hairs and helps maintain a clean, polished look.

Nourishes with vitamins and oils: Most beard oils often contain oils like jojoba, argan, and coconut oils, which provide nutrients that support healthier hair and skin.

Smells good: Some beard oils are infused with a light fragrance, acting as a cologne. It leaves your beard fresh all day.

8 beard oils for men

All these beard oils have been selected based on higher customer ratings and reviews on Amazon India.

1. Honest Amish - Classic Beard Oil

{{^usCountry}} Honest Amish Classic Beard Oil softens your coarse and hard facial hair and nourishes the skin beneath with a rich blend of organic oils. This beard oil reduces itch, eliminates beard dandruff, and promotes healthier beard growth with daily use. Customers love its all-natural formula and subtle earthy scent, often stating that it absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. Many reviewers say their beard feels fuller, smoother, and easier to manage after consistent use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Honest Amish Classic Beard Oil softens your coarse and hard facial hair and nourishes the skin beneath with a rich blend of organic oils. This beard oil reduces itch, eliminates beard dandruff, and promotes healthier beard growth with daily use. Customers love its all-natural formula and subtle earthy scent, often stating that it absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. Many reviewers say their beard feels fuller, smoother, and easier to manage after consistent use. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Arlo'S 99% Natural Beard Oil Pro-Growth Growth Enhancer, 2.5...

Arlo's 99% Natural Beard Oil hydrates and conditions your beard using a lightweight blend of plant-based ingredients. This oil helps tame frizz, restore shine, and soothe dry skin beneath the beard. Customers frequently praise its non-greasy feel and refreshing scent, saying it leaves their beard soft without weighing it down. Many users highlight its fast absorption and noticeable improvement in texture, making it a great choice for everyday grooming.

3. Cremo Revitalizing Beard Oil, Astonishingly Superior, 1 Ounc...

Cremo Revitalizing Beard Oil deeply moisturises facial hair while revitalising dry, itchy skin. Its lightweight formula spreads easily, delivering instant softness and a healthy shine without clogging pores. Customers appreciate its smooth application and clean, masculine fragrance, often mentioning that it keeps their beard manageable throughout the day. Many reviews highlight its effectiveness in reducing itchiness and dryness.

Proraso Beard Oil softens thick, coarse beards while nourishing the skin for a polished, well-groomed look. Its premium blend of natural oils helps detangle hair, reduce dryness, and enhance shine. Customers enjoy its signature Italian fragrance and long-lasting conditioning effect, often noting how it transforms rough beards into smooth, manageable ones. Many reviewers report reduced itch and improved texture.

5. BULLDOG ORIGINAL BEARD OIL 30ML by Bulldog

BULLDOG Original Beard Oil conditions and softens facial hair using a blend of aloe vera, camelina oil, and green tea. It hydrates both beard and skin, reducing dryness and irritation. Customers appreciate its mild scent and lightweight texture, often noting that it absorbs quickly without leaving residue. Many users highlight its gentle formula, especially suitable for sensitive skin, and say it keeps their beard feeling soft, neat, and healthy throughout the day.

6. L'Oreal Men Expert Barber Club Long Beard and Skin Oil

L'Oreal Men Expert Barber Club Long Beard and Skin Oil nourishes long beards while soothing the skin underneath. Infused with cedarwood essential oil, it helps reduce itch, dryness, and roughness for a softer finish. Customers frequently praise its rich yet non-greasy texture and pleasant woody scent. Many reviews mention improved beard smoothness and easier styling, making it a popular choice for maintaining longer, thicker beards with a professional touch.

7. Ustraa Beard Growth Oil - 35ml - More Beard Growth, With Red...

Ustraa Beard Growth Oil strengthens hair follicles and supports healthier beard growth with a blend of natural oils and nutrients. It reduces patchiness, adds shine, and improves overall beard texture. Customers often highlight visible improvements in thickness and reduced hair fall over time. Many users appreciate its non-sticky formula and effective results, saying their beard feels denser and more manageable, making it a trusted option for those aiming to boost beard growth.

8. Jack Black Beard Oil, 1 oz.

Jack Black Beard Oil conditions and softens facial hair while moisturising the skin beneath with a lightweight, vitamin-rich formula. It helps reduce dryness, tame flyaways, and enhance natural shine. Customers love its premium feel and subtle scent, often mentioning how it leaves their beard smooth without any greasy buildup. Many reviewers note improved softness and manageability, making it a top pick for those seeking a high-quality grooming product.

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FAQ for Beard Oil What does beard oil do? Beard oil moisturises facial hair and the skin underneath, reducing dryness, itchiness, and beard dandruff while improving softness and shine.

How often should I use beard oil? Most people use it once daily, ideally after washing their face or showering when pores are open for better absorption.

How much beard oil should I apply? Use 2–3 drops for short beards and 4–6 drops for longer beards. Adjust based on thickness and length.

Can beard oil help with beard growth? It doesn’t directly cause growth but creates a healthy environment that can support stronger, fuller-looking hair.

When is the best time to apply beard oil? Right after a shower or face wash, when your beard is slightly damp, is the most effective time.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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