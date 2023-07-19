Dress to impress: Practical tips for incorporating high fashion trends into your daily wardrobe

High fashion trends often seem exclusive to the runways and red carpets, but incorporating them into your everyday life is more attainable than you might think. High fashion is all about elegance and sophistication. It is about tailored, impeccably finished clothing that makes a statement. From vibrant, embroidered 3D pieces to tailored classics, high-fashion garments are unique and a treasure to own. High fashion is not just for the ramp or the red carpet. It can be incorporated into daily wear, and the secret to that is to find the balance of style. Knowing how to dress in high fashion is crucial to doing justice to your style and the meticulously crafted piece. (Also read: From Ajrak to Kalamkari: Exploring traditional Indian prints and patterns in ethnic bridal fashion )

Tips to Adapt High Fashion Trends to Your Daily Look

Embrace the best of both worlds and create a fashion-forward everyday wardrobe that turns heads and leaves a lasting impression.(Unsplash)

Surabhi Chopra, Founder at Surabhi Chopra Label, shares with HT Lifestyle some essential tips and tricks to incorporate high fashion into your everyday wardrobe.

1. The closet classics

One of the best features of high fashion is its quality and longevity. Chic, classic outfits centred around wardrobe essentials are a great way to introduce high fashion to your wardrobe. Pieces such as timeless trench coats, tailored shirts and skirts, classic trousers, dresses, and staples in neutrals are key to acing high fashion for everyday looks. This fuss-free fashion formula can help you translate high fashion from the runway to real life!

2. Attention to details

High Fashion is an amalgamation of fashion and art. It is defined by extraordinary attention to detail, quality products, and one-of-a-kind pieces. These pieces are meticulously crafted with exceptional attention to detail. The finest quality materials and fabrics, often handcrafted by skilled artisans, come together to craft high-fashion collections. Channel these interesting details, textures, and innovative silhouettes in your style. While shopping for high fashion to include in your everyday wardrobe, look for these unique aesthetics while investing in high-fashion pieces.

3. Personalise

Adopting high fashion in everyday style does not mean copying the entire look straight from the runway or a magazine spread. Instead, see what works for your body type and personal style. Pick out some specific pieces that will work well with your wardrobe, lifestyle, and style. The best way to blend your style with high fashion is to mix and match pieces.

4. One-of-a-kind

Wearable art is often a key element of high fashion. Invest in key statement pieces that are versatile. A tailored blazer, a designer skirt, a designer handbag, a statement pair of shoes, or a unique accessory! These one-of-a-kind pieces can be the focal point of your outfit and instantly elevate your everyday look.

At its core, fashion is always about fun! Take the time to find pieces that you love. Remember, the key to adapting high fashion for everyday style is to render it with your personal style.

