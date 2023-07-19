From Ajrak to Kalamkari: Exploring traditional Indian prints and patterns in ethnic bridal fashion

Bridal fashion is experiencing a fast transformation as modern Indian brides are eschewing heavy fabrics and complicated designs in favour of lovely prints that are modelled after traditional Indian patterns like leheriya, banarsi, and chunri prints. These designs are incomparable and exude an air of grandeur and a deep sense of history. Dramatic designs and patterns have a special appeal for women who want to stand out on their wedding day in the world of ethnic Indian fashion. Bright patterns, which deviate from the traditional solid colours, give the entire wedding appearance uniqueness and an unbeatable appeal. Bold patterns, whether abstract, geometric, or floral, stimulate the eye and serve as a recognisable focal point. These designs let the bride stand out from the crowd and exude confidence. (Also read: Top beauty bridal trousseau trends for the modern bride in 2023 ) In the ever-evolving world of bridal fashion, a captivating trend is emerging as modern brides embrace the allure of Indian prints and patterns. (Instagram )

Exploring Indian prints and patterns in bridal fashion

Raghav Mittal, MD and Creative Director, House of Surya shares with HT Lifestyle some beautiful and bold Indian prints and patterns that are making waves in the bridal fashion.

1. Bold patterns

Charm of florals: Floral patterns are timeless favourites because they represent femininity, beauty, and fresh starts. These designs, which range from tiny buds to blossoming blooms, give bridal clothing an airy feel. Pink was appropriate for the vibrant mehandi festivities, as seen in Anushka Sharma's flowery colour-blocked Mehendi Lehenga and Katrina Kaif's multicoloured lehenga ensemble with panels of green.

Floral patterns are timeless favourites because they represent femininity, beauty, and fresh starts. These designs, which range from tiny buds to blossoming blooms, give bridal clothing an airy feel. Pink was appropriate for the vibrant mehandi festivities, as seen in Anushka Sharma's flowery colour-blocked Mehendi Lehenga and Katrina Kaif's multicoloured lehenga ensemble with panels of green. Block prints: Block printing is a beloved Indian art form that was developed in rural areas all throughout the nation and has a variety of styles depending on the state. Some of the most well-known include Ajrakh from Gujarat, Kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh, and Bagru from Jaipur. Since block prints effectively bring patterns to life, they remain a bride's preference.

Block printing is a beloved Indian art form that was developed in rural areas all throughout the nation and has a variety of styles depending on the state. Some of the most well-known include Ajrakh from Gujarat, Kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh, and Bagru from Jaipur. Since block prints effectively bring patterns to life, they remain a bride's preference. Regal motifs: Bridal attire is given a sense of extravagance and grandeur by regal themes, such as "dolis," "peacocks," and even the "Taj Mahal," as well as by elaborate geometric patterns rich in cultural meaning.

2. Vibrant prints

Vibrant colours and designs: The vibrant hues and exquisite patterns of prints give traditional garments new life, making them eye-catching and captivating. When worn with a top featuring vibrant floral designs, a simple, traditional saree may be swiftly turned into a magnificent piece of art, while a lehenga with a striking geometric pattern can give a traditional silhouette a contemporary edge.

3. Styling tips

Sarees that dazzle: The six yards of exquisite printed sarees now include spectacular patterns and traditional themes. People still enjoy Deepika Padukone's vibrant, digitally printed saree now. A Pro Tip To stand out at work, wear a cotton saree with geometric printing and a plain blouse!

The six yards of exquisite printed sarees now include spectacular patterns and traditional themes. People still enjoy Deepika Padukone's vibrant, digitally printed saree now. A Pro Tip To stand out at work, wear a cotton saree with geometric printing and a plain blouse! Lehengas that make a statement: The range of lehengas has recently increased to include printed forms as well, however, the majority of upcoming brides still choose beaded and embroidered versions. These lehenga outfits are useful to have on hand in order to be mobile for pre-wedding rituals like a mehendi or haldi, whether the prints are created manually or digitally.

The range of lehengas has recently increased to include printed forms as well, however, the majority of upcoming brides still choose beaded and embroidered versions. These lehenga outfits are useful to have on hand in order to be mobile for pre-wedding rituals like a mehendi or haldi, whether the prints are created manually or digitally. Salwar kameez with a twist: Traditional salwar kameez sets are given a contemporary touch by the inclusion of patterns, making them an attractive alternative for individuals seeking a balance between comfort and elegance. Pro Tip: Go for printed kurta sets adorned with ‘gota patti’ to enhance your feminine charm!

Embrace the power of prints and bold patterns to unlock a world of fashion possibilities, where tradition meets modernity and self-expression knows no bounds.