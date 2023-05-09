Dressing for your body type: Tips and tricks for flattering your figure

Dressing for your body type is an essential aspect of fashion that can make or break your overall appearance. We all have unique body shapes and sizes, and it's important to dress in a way that flatters our figure. It can make a big difference in how you look and feel. Knowing how to choose outfits that flatter your body type is a game-changer, as it accentuates your best features while downplaying areas you may not feel as confident about. Whether you are pear-shaped, apple-shaped, hourglass-shaped, or any other shape, there are ways for dressing in a way that highlights your best features and makes you feel confident. (Also read: Power dressing tips: How to dress for authority and confidence at work )

Tips to dress for your body type

Dressing for your body type can be a game-changer, as it accentuates your best features. (Unsplash)

Vaishali Kumar, Fashion Designer and Founder of Aattires Boutique, shared with HT Lifestyle, some tips and tricks for dressing for your body type.

1. Understand your body shape

As we all know that everybody is unique and the very first step is to identify your body shape or type. There are many different body types, including pear-shaped, apple-shaped, hourglass-shaped, rectangle-shaped, and inverted triangle-shaped. Knowing your body shape can help you understand which clothing styles and silhouettes will look best on you.

2. Wear what highlights your best features

Once you are done understanding your body shape, focus on highlighting your best features. For example, if you have a small waist, wear clothing that accentuates your waistline, such as a belted dress or high-waisted pants. If you have toned arms, wear sleeveless or off-the-shoulder tops to show them off.

3. Balancing your proportions is a must

If you're pear-shaped or any other shape with a bit undefined proportions, you may want to balance it by wearing clothing that draws attention to your upper body, such as a statement necklace or a fitted blazer. If you're apple-shaped, you may want to balance your proportions by wearing clothing that elongates your torso, such as a v-neck top or a long necklace.

4. Choose the right fabrics

Choosing the right fabrics can also make a big difference in how your clothing looks and feels on your body. If you're curvy, for example, look for fabrics that have some stretch to them, such as spandex or elastane. If you're looking to hide areas of your body, look for fabrics that drape well and don't cling, such as silk or chiffon.

"While it's important to dress for your body type, don't be afraid to try new styles and experiment with your look. You may be surprised by what styles and silhouettes look great on you. If you're not sure where to start, try visiting a personal stylist or asking a friend for advice. Dressing for your body type can help you feel confident and look your best. By identifying your body shape, highlighting your best features, balancing your proportions, and choosing the right fabrics, you can find clothing that flatters your figure and makes you feel great," concludes Vaishali.