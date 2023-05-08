Summer fashion is about feeling comfortable, expressing your personal style and enjoying the vibrant and carefree vibe of the season so mix and match different pieces, experiment with colours and prints and most importantly, wear what makes you feel confident and happy. The season is also all about embracing light, comfortable and breezy clothing that reflects the vibrant and relaxed spirit of summer so sweat not as we got you sorted with some popular trends and tips for summer fashion. Summer fashion essentials: Style tips to stay cool and chic this hot season (Photo by Julia Kicova on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sukanya Bhataacharya, Founder of Prathaa, shared, “Summer is a time to enjoy the sunshine, beaches, travels and outdoor activities in style. However, the rising temperatures and humidity can make it sometimes challenging to stay cool and chic.”

She suggested a few easy tips to help you stay comfortable and stylish during the summer:

Choose light-colored and breathable fabrics - Opt for fabrics like handloom cotton that are lightweight, breathable, and wick away moisture. Stick to lighter colours as they reflect sunlight, keeping you cool.

Especially for women who prefer wearing ethnic in the summer, the choice of handloom fabric is ideal. These handcrafted fabrics showcase craftsmanship of India's weavers and artisans, who create exquisite fabrics for generations ..

The fabrics are made using traditional techniques like hand weaving, block printing, and embroidery, which make them unique and one-of-a-kind.

The fabrics that are perfect for the summer are made from natural fibers which are breathable and lightweight. They come in a range of vibrant colors and prints that represent India's rich culture and heritage. Whether it's a saree, blouse, tunic or a cotton dress, fabrics are sure to add a touch of elegance and sophistication to your summer wardrobe.

Ankita Dwivedi Mishra, Founder of LQ Milano, revealed, “I think summers are the best time to explore fashion, especially kids wear. There is so much that you can do with prints and patterns. As it's seasonal wear, we try our best to get the most exciting colours and prints in the market. With summer essentials, you can also explore different fabrics that are soft on skin, easy to maintain and light for kids to move around easily.”

She added, “Sustainability is another big factor that can be explored with summer fashion. Organic fabrics look subtle, soothing, and stylish. Exactly what one needs for summers. When I think of summer fashion wear for kids, all I can think about is soft cottons in vibrant colours and simple designs with statement prints.”