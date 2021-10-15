Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dussehra 2021: From posing with Durga idol to dhunuchi, Tina Datta did it all
fashion

Dussehra 2021: From posing with Durga idol to dhunuchi, Tina Datta did it all

Tina Datta decked up in a maroon and cream white lehenga and set major festive fashion goals for us. Besides looking like an absolute diva, she also did everything on Durga puja – from offering her puja to posing with a dhunuchi.
Dussehra 2021: From posing with Durga idol to dhunuchi, Tina Datta did it all(Instagram/@tinadatta)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 02:19 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Tina Datta is a true blue Bengali when it comes to celebrating festivals like one. From posing with a dhunuchi to offering her puja to the goddess Durga’s idol, Tina did it all in 2021’s Durga Puja. The Navratri festivities for this year started on October 7 and ends on October 15. 

Navratri marks Bengali’s celebration of Durga puja – the largest festival of Bengal. Dedicated to the nine forms of Durga, the festival stars on Mahalaya and ends on Bijoya Dashami, when the idol of the goddess is taken to a nearby water body for immersion.

Tina Datta, who is basking in the festivities of Durga Puja, wished her Instagram family with a slew of her gorgeous pictures and a warm note. In the pictures, Tina, dressed in a maroon lehenga, can be seen engrossed in various Puja related activities.

ALSO READ: Tinaa Dattaa opens up on depression post her abusive relationship, says ‘I used to hide in my make-up room and cry’

She teamed her maroon velvety blouse with a cream white flowy skirt and added a maroon embroidered dupatta to complete her Bijoya Dashami look. In heavy makeup – red lipstick, mascara-laden eyelashes, nude eyeshadow, and a red bindi, Tina looked as stunning as ever. Take a look:

RELATED STORIES

With the pictures, she also had a warm wish for her fans. She wrote, “Anek swapna puran kore, Maa chole jaan kon sudur. Maa-er aasa, Maa-er jawa, Natun khushir natun hawa. Dukkho kore labh ki tobe, Aaschhe bachhor aabar habe! Shubho bijoya.” The wish loosely translates to – As goddess Durga leaves for her adobe after fulfilling all our wishes for this year, it serves us with the tinge of sadness but also rings the countdown for next year.

Tina’s Instagram profile is replete with her Durga Puja looks. For the sixth day of the festival, Tina opted for a sassy tie and dye white and blue lehenga. She paired a white and blue embroidered blouse with a tie and dye flowy skirt.

This was Tina’s Nabami look – the ninth day of durga puja. She chose a yellow and white kurta and paired it with a sharara set of the same colour.

Tina’s pictures are giving us major festive vibes, as we start our countdown for next year’s Navratri and Durga Puja.

Topics
tina datta durga puja vijaya dashami
