e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Tinaa Dattaa opens up on depression post her abusive relationship, says ‘I used to hide in my make-up room and cry’

Tinaa Dattaa of Uttaran fame wants to settle down now and is looking for a nice guy who should be loyal to her and respects people.

tv Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:30 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Tinaa Dattaa wants to settle down.
Tinaa Dattaa wants to settle down.
         

Actor Tinaa Dattaa made headlines this year when she broke her silence about being in an abusive relationship for five years with an industry outsider. After having a rough patch in her personal life, the Uttaran actor is open for a new relationship and is looking for a suitable life partner but not from the entertainment industry.

“I’ve consciously decided to focus on my life. I would love to settle down but I haven’t met the right person. I’m out of an abusive relationship and want to settle down in life but not with someone from the industry,” says Tinaa who is currently on a break from work.

On the qualities she wants in her partner, Tinaa shares, “He should be loyal to me, respect people and should be a nice guy.”

 

As she looks back, Tinaa regrets not taking up a stand for herself back then. “I should have told him that it is over. I don’t blame the guy completely because I was also at a very tender age when I fell in love. I was so blinded in love that I thought it was okay for me to put up with an abusive relationship and allowed him to treat me the way he wished. But it was not okay. If a guy raises a hand on you, that means he is not man enough. One shouldn’t let anybody take you for granted and nobody has the right to disrespect you and take away your peace and happiness from you,” Tinaa says.

Also read: Amy Jackson shares pic from son Andreas’ photoshoot, fans say ‘he looks like you’. See here

The actor had a tough time moving on from the relationship. “I was so scared to trust people and went into depression. I remember I used to be really sad on the sets and used to hide in my make-up room and cry,” Tinaa shares.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 17:27 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
TV News