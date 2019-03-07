Tinaa Dutta patches up with Mohit Malhotra after claiming inappropriate behaviour, says we have ironed out differences

TV actor Tinaa Dutta, who recently alleged her Daayan co-star Mohit Molhtra touched her inappropriately, has now said the two have “ironed out differences” and “concluded to make a new start”. Earlier, she had claimed Mohit was warned by the makers but he refused to change his behaviour.

“Mohit and I have ironed out the differences. We have concluded to make a new start. I don’t have any issues working with him. Our on-screen chemistry works for the show and (we) shall maintain a professional environment for the betterment of the show. I am happy that our audience has liked the show (Daayan) and I am sure this new start will be appreciated by all and will put a rest to any further speculation,” Tinaa said in a statement to Mid Day.

Reacting to the allegations, Mohit had told Hindustan Times earlier, “If she was uncomfortable, why didn’t she tell me? We shoot on a set with 50 people watching us and everything is on camera. Nothing of this sort happened.” He added that after the report, the production house held a meeting with Tinaa and him to look into the matter and both of them “gave a statement to a news channel stating all is well”.

Talking about the allegation, Tinaa was quoted by Spotboye as saying, “There was a big showdown on the set, the day he behaved inappropriately. On Saturday, he forced me to shoot a video for a news channel saying nothing is wrong. I went public only after I couldn’t take it anymore.” She added that she “doesn’t want to escalate things” as she has to work with him every day. While she “doesn’t want him out of the show”, she now wants the producers to take the matter forward, the report added.

The actors have been shooting regular scenes every day for their TV drama but are not on talking terms on the set. At the time of going to press, producer Ekta Kapoor had called Mohit and Tinaa for a joint meeting to look into the matter.

Mar 07, 2019