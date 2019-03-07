Arjun Kapoor pens emotional post as Janhvi Kapoor thanks Anshula for birthday party. See pics here

Actor Arjun Kapoor has wished his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor a happy birthday on Instagram. Janhvi turned 22 on Wednesday, and celebrated with her father (Boney Kapoor) and sister (Khushi) by visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

Taking to social media, Arjun wrote, “Ok see I found an unused picture @janhvikapoor happy birthday hope this year is the beginning of you discovering urself & realising the world is ur oyster... Stay grateful stay humble & stay grounded.... Also I hope truly that u give us the same love this year that u give Pankoo ji!!!”

Arjun’s picture showed him hugging Janhvi on what appears to be the set of Koffee with Karan. The duo had appeared together on the chat show, as guests on the sixth season. They’d spoken about how they bonded after the death of Janhvi’s mother, Sridevi.

Janhvi returned to Mumbai after celebrating her birthday in Varanasi, where pictures of her cutting her birthday cake with a sword were shared online. She is currently filming the Gunjan Saxena biopic in Varanasi.

A day earlier, actors Sonam Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan had also wished Janhvi with Instagram posts. Sharing a throwback picture, Sonam wrote, “Happy happy birthday baby jannu... all my love baby girl... keep smiling your gorgeous smile.” Meanwhile, Sara wrote alongside a picture of the two of them, “Birthday wishes from @saraalikhan95 Many more happy returns of the @janhvikapoor.”

Janhvi on her Instagram stories also shared a sneak peek into the surprise that awaited her on her return to Mumbai. Sharing a picture of a room decked up with balloons and decorations, she thanked Arjun’s sister, Anshula, for organising a party.

Janhvi had also thanked her fans on the birthday wishes a day prior. She’d written alongside a picture of herself on a boat in Varanasi, “Thankful and grateful. For all your love and blessings, for every opportunity, for my family, for my country. Love you all.”

Janhvi made her film debut with Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She will next begin work on Karan Johar’s period epic, Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and her uncle Anil Kapoor.

