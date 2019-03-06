Inside Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday celebration: Actor honours mom Sridevi, cuts birthday cake with sword. See pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 22nd birthday in Varanasi with father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi. Pictures from the party have been shared online on fan clubs, and show Janhvi cutting her birthday cake with an actual sword.

Janhvi thanked her fans with an Instagram post, which she captioned, “Thankful and grateful. For all your love and blessings, for every opportunity, for my family, for my country. Love you all.” The actor also revealed in an Instagram story what she received from her dad. “Best gift ever,” she wrote alongside an image of Boney holding a box of Nutties.

In a Mumbai Mirror interview, Janhvi spoke about the decision to celebrate in Varanasi -- she is currently filming the Gunjan Saxena biopic in Uttar Pradesh, reportedly titled Kargil Girl. She said, “We drove to Varanasi after the day’s work so I could see the Ganga aarti and go to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.” She had intended to travel to Tirupati, but ‘arrangements could not be made’.

“I wanted to visit Tirupati again. Mom (Sridevi) used to climb up to the temple every year for her birthday when she was working. I went there earlier this year and wanted to go again on my birthday, but arrangements couldn’t be made on time I might go next week,” she said.

Janhvi’s cousin, actor Sonam Kapoor wished her a happy birthday with a throwback picture on Instagram. “Happy happy birthday baby jannu... all my love baby girl... keep smiling your gorgeous smile..” she wrote. Her friend and actor Sara Ali Khan also took to Instagram to post a message. She wrote, “Birthday wishes from @saraalikhan95 Many more happy returns of the @janhvikapoor.”

Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar-produced Dhadak, will play a supporting role in the director’s upcoming period epic, Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and her uncle Anil Kapoor.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 14:31 IST