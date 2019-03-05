Mohit Malhotra denies Daayan actor Tinaa Dattaa’s allegation of inappropriate behaviour

Actor Tinaa Dattaa has accused her Daayan co-star Mohit Malhotra of inappropriate behaviour while shooting intimate scenes. Apparently Tinaa felt Mohit went overboard while shooting intimate scenes, which made her uncomfortable.

After a report last week, she released a statement, on Saturday, to the media saying, “When we shoot a TV show, there are lot of problems, big / small / ugly ... I have raised my issues (related to Mohit) with the production team and they have been supportive.”

Mohit was taken aback by the allegations and said, “If she was uncomfortable, why didn’t she tell me? We shoot on a set with 50 people watching us and everything is on camera. Nothing of this sort happened.”

Mohit Malhotra and Tinaa Dattaa play a married couple in the TV serial.

He added that after the report, the production house held a meeting with Tinaa and him to look into the matter and both of them “gave a statement to a news channel stating all is well”.

Talking about the allegation, Tinaa spoke to Spotboye saying, “There was a big showdown on the set, the day he behaved inappropriately. On Saturday, he forced me to shoot a video for a news channel saying nothing is wrong. I went public only after I couldn’t take it anymore.” She added that she “doesn’t want to escalate things” as she has to work with him every day. While she “doesn’t want him out of the show”, she now wants the producers to take the matter forward.

Reacting to it, Mohit said, “I don’t understand where is this coming from? After saying nothing happened, now she has gone back to giving contrary statements. How can she keep changing her statements? I have been working in the TV industry since 11 years and have shot with many women and no one has ever had any issues with me. It has taken me a long time to reach this stage in my career.”

The actors have been shooting regular scenes every day for their TV drama but are not on talking terms on the set. At the time of going to press, producer Ekta Kapoor had called Mohit and Tinaa for a joint meeting to look into the matter.

