Tina Dutta accuses Mohit Malhotra of touching her inappropriately, says ‘He had been warned but did not change’

TV actor Tina Dutta has alleged that co-star Mohit Malhotra touched her inappropriately during the shoot of their serial, Daayan. Reports claim she was even seen crying on the sets and has complained to the producers that Mohit “behaved like a hooligan”.

Talking to Spotboye, Tina said, “He would say that his character demands that he should keep his hand here and there. There was a big showdown on the set. It happened at Klick Nixon Studios, when were shooting for a hospital scene. Some media people were also there and they saw this. Of course. I made it loud and clear. I have done rape scenes, romantic scenes and intimate scenes before in my career, but never faced something like this with anyone before. He is so annoying. He is so frustrated.”

She claimed that Mohit was warned by the makers but refuse to change his beahaviour.

Claiming that she had been facing this harassment for some time, Tina said, “It was going on since a long time. I went public only after it became so much that I couldn’t take it anymore. Nobody gives excuses like him that ‘woh scene mein bahek gaya tha’. He can’t say he got carried away. He was obviously doing it deliberately.”

Meanwhile, Mohit has shared a joint statement video where Tina is seen standing uncomfortably beside him and claiming all is well between the two. ”She is my good friend and we share a cordial relationship,” he told Pinkvilla .

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 12:31 IST