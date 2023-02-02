Elegance of Indian necklaces: Must-have pieces for this wedding season
From iconic pearl jewellery to classic gold choker, check out must have jewellery pieces to add a touch of elegance to your look.
Jewellery is an indispensable part of bridal wear. Indian necklaces are renowned for their intricate designs, use of precious stones, and traditional gold and silver work. In this wedding season, brides can add a touch of elegance to their bridal look by incorporating some of the must-have pieces. Reflecting on the changing times that are shaping our world today where a more conscious spirit drives the consumer’s sentiment.We are seeing a huge shift towards building a more classic, versatile and functional wardrobe even for weddings. Jewellery pieces are an important part of the Indian wedding culture and will help the bride stand out on her special day. (Also read: Jewellery trends 2023: Tips for men and women to style their jewellery in chic and quirky ways )
Talking to HT Lifestyle, Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company limited, suggested some versatile neckwear jewellery trends that you can add to your ethnic numbers this wedding season.
1. Iconic pearls and diamonds
For building a diamond trousseau, one can opt for the iconic emeralds paired with diamonds making a statement evergreen necklace
2. Layering
Jewellery stacking and layering necklaces can accessorize a simple Indian attire by adorning beautifully carved handcrafted bridal necklaces with multiple mid-length or long-length or a fusion of kundan, polki and pearls to give a majestic look.
3. Multi-functionality
This wedding season, watch out for multifunctional pieces which can be styled with Indian or Indo-western attires and can be worn in different ways! Multi-purpose necklaces and charms that can double up as a pendant, bracelet or even rings are surely worth the investment
4. Classic gold choker
Another addition to your trousseau can be a classic gold choker dripping with high craftsmanship and intricacies that will accentuate the neck and bring every element of design to life
5. Heritage Jewellery
For those who love an imperial look, wear a slice of history by wearing neckwear that draws inspiration from our rich heritage lending a vintage and grandiose vibe to the wedding trousseaux. The statement piece will stand out even 100 years from now when the piece would travel generations in the family
Brides and their families are investing in styles that can be worn! That can be passed down through generations and that has these beautiful elements of breaking the barriers of intergenerational styles! They buy into designs that can be taken out of the lockers say some 50 years from now by their granddaughters and will still make a statement!
