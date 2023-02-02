Elegance of Indian necklaces: Must-have pieces for this wedding season

Jewellery is an indispensable part of bridal wear. Indian necklaces are renowned for their intricate designs, use of precious stones, and traditional gold and silver work. In this wedding season, brides can add a touch of elegance to their bridal look by incorporating some of the must-have pieces. Reflecting on the changing times that are shaping our world today where a more conscious spirit drives the consumer’s sentiment.We are seeing a huge shift towards building a more classic, versatile and functional wardrobe even for weddings. Jewellery pieces are an important part of the Indian wedding culture and will help the bride stand out on her special day. (Also read: Jewellery trends 2023: Tips for men and women to style their jewellery in chic and quirky ways )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company limited, suggested some versatile neckwear jewellery trends that you can add to your ethnic numbers this wedding season.

1. Iconic pearls and diamonds

A pearl and diamond necklace is a beautiful piece of jewelry that combines the classic elegance of pearls with the sparkle of diamonds. (pinterest)

For building a diamond trousseau, one can opt for the iconic emeralds paired with diamonds making a statement evergreen necklace

2. Layering

A pearl and diamond necklace is a beautiful piece of jewelry that combines the classic elegance of pearls with the sparkle of diamonds. (pinterest)

Jewellery stacking and layering necklaces can accessorize a simple Indian attire by adorning beautifully carved handcrafted bridal necklaces with multiple mid-length or long-length or a fusion of kundan, polki and pearls to give a majestic look.

3. Multi-functionality

Multi-functional jewelry refers to pieces that serve multiple purposes or can be worn in multiple ways. (Instagram)

This wedding season, watch out for multifunctional pieces which can be styled with Indian or Indo-western attires and can be worn in different ways! Multi-purpose necklaces and charms that can double up as a pendant, bracelet or even rings are surely worth the investment

4. Classic gold choker

A close-fitting gold choker that sits high on the neck and is perfect for a traditional bridal look. (Instagram/@aamnasharifofficial)

Another addition to your trousseau can be a classic gold choker dripping with high craftsmanship and intricacies that will accentuate the neck and bring every element of design to life

5. Heritage Jewellery

This type of jewelry is often handcrafted and features traditional designs and techniques (Instagram)

For those who love an imperial look, wear a slice of history by wearing neckwear that draws inspiration from our rich heritage lending a vintage and grandiose vibe to the wedding trousseaux. The statement piece will stand out even 100 years from now when the piece would travel generations in the family

Brides and their families are investing in styles that can be worn! That can be passed down through generations and that has these beautiful elements of breaking the barriers of intergenerational styles! They buy into designs that can be taken out of the lockers say some 50 years from now by their granddaughters and will still make a statement!

