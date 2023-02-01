From Banarasi to Kanjeevaram: 7 most beautiful Indian silk sarees you must have in your wardrobe

Wedding season is in full swing, and every bride wants to look her best on her special day. For the Indian bride, a traditional silk saree is an absolute must-have. Silk sarees are known for their luxurious texture, elegant draping style, and intricate designs, making them a beautiful choice for formal events, such as weddings. With so many different types of Indian silk sarees to choose from, it can be difficult to decide which one to wear. To help you find the perfect saree for this wedding season, we have compiled a list of the most beautiful Indian silk sarees that every women should have in their wardrobe. From Banarasi silk sarees to Chanderi silk sarees, there is something for everyone. So, let's dive in! (Also read: 8 Beautiful regional sarees of India you must have in your wardrobe )

1. Banarasi silk sarees

Janhvi Kapoor in a beautiful Banarasi silk saree teamed with a perfectly stitched blouse. (Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

Banarasi silk sarees are one of the most popular silk sarees and are a luxurious option for formal events, such as weddings. They are known for their intricate designs, which often feature gold and silver brocade and traditional Indian motifs. Banarasi sarees are typically heavy and have a rich draping style, making them a beautiful choice for making a statement.

2. Mysore silk sarees

Sridevi wore a traditional Mysore silk saree, which showcased the beauty and elegance of this traditional Indian fabric. (pinterest)

Due to their vibrant hues and exquisite shine, Mysore silk sarees are a preferred option for formal occasions like weddings. They are typically made with pure silk and feature intricate designs and patterns. Mysore silk sarees are a great option for those who want to add a touch of luxury to their formal wardrobe.

3. Kanjeevaram silk sarees

Alia Bhatt add a touch of South to her look and draped a stunning ocean blue Kanjeevaram saree.(Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Kanjeevaram silk sarees, also known as Kanchipuram silk sarees, are a popular choice for weddings and other special events. They are known for their bold, bright colours, intricate designs, and use of gold and silver zari work. Kanjeevaram silk sarees are made with pure silk, making them a luxurious option for formal events. They are typically heavy, with a rich draping style, making them a beautiful choice for making a statement.

4. Tussar silk sarees

Vidya Balan in shibori Tussar silk saree serves elegance. (Instagram)

Tussar silk sarees are known for their lightweight, airy texture and subtle elegance. They are made from a type of silk that is produced from the cocoons of wild silkworms, which gives them a unique, raw quality. Tussar silk sarees are often favoured for their natural colour and soft, golden lustre, which creates a beautiful, organic look. Tussar silk sarees are a great option for brides who are looking for a more understated, elegant look.

5. Assam silk sarees

In this picture, Ankita can be seen donning a black and golden handwoven Assam silk mekhela chador.(Instagram/ankita_earthy)

Assam silk sarees, also known as Muga silk sarees, are a type of traditional Indian silk saree that is prized for its golden luster and soft texture. They are made from the golden silk of the Muga silkworm, which is only found in the state of Assam in India. These sarees are known for their distinctive texture and natural golden colour, which gives them a beautiful, warm look. They are typically handwoven and feature traditional Indian motifs, such as temple borders, paisleys, and floral designs.

6. Chanderi silk sarees

Vaani Kapoor's chanderi silk drape featured golden line borders around the chest and floral prints towards the lower part of the 6 yards.(Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_)

In Chanderi Town, Madhya Pradesh, Chanderi Sarees are made from pure silk. The Chanderi saree's gold and silver brocade pattern is another distinguishing element. They are an invaluable type of handcraft that mixes beautiful designs with chic, breathable fabric. They are also a great choice for summer weddings, as they are lightweight and breathable, making them comfortable to wear in warm weather. Whether you prefer solid colours or intricate designs, Chanderi silk sarees offer a range of options to choose from, making them a beautiful choice for any bride.

7. Baluchari silk sarees

Whether you prefer bold, bright colors or soft, pastel shades, Baluchari silk sarees offer a range of options to choose from, making them a beautiful choice for any bride.(pinterest)

Baluchari silk sarees are a type of traditional Indian silk saree that is prized for its intricate designs and cultural significance. They are made from fine quality silk and are known for their elaborate, hand-woven designs that often feature scenes from Hindu mythology, such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Baluchari silk sarees are typically characterized by their intricate borders, which feature scenes from ancient Indian literature and mythology.

