Lehenga colour palette: From garnet red to fiery orange, warm colour lehengas that are perfect for weddings this winter

The winter wedding season has arrived and lehengas are unarguably going to be the most beautiful clothing to wear during Indian wedding ceremonies since they are elegant and stylish. The winter wedding is incredibly astounding and exudes a mystical and captivating aura. If your wedding is around the corner or you have to attend one, we're sure you're making those special trips to the lehenga boutiques and spending countless hours searching and pinning your favourite styles online. However, to make your lehenga shopping easy and hassle-free, we are here with some beautiful colour palettes recommended by the expert to make you wedding ready. (Also read: Mistakes to avoid while choosing a bridal lehenga )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Sadhvi Dang, Fashion Designer, suggested some beautiful warm colour lehengas that are perfect for this winter wedding season.

1. Dark purple

Hina Khan in deep purple lehenga(Instagram/realhinakhan)

Purple, often known as the eggplant colour, will be the most attention-seeking colour throughout the coming wedding season. This rich, brilliant colour is a representation of royalty and goes beautifully with the winter mood.

2. Garnet red

Rashmika Mandanna sizzles in a red lehenga. (Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna)

Withstanding the test of time, the beauty of red never fades. Winter, the season of blooming roses, symbolises love and nothing beats pairing reds with rose motifs. That’s why this garnet red lehenga is just the perfect addition to the closet. The fusion of geometric embellishments against the red aesthetics creates a one-of-a-kind statement ensemble. This colour shade is an ideal option for brides who want to don time-honoured customs.

3. Fiery orange

Shanaya Kapoor looks like a dream in stunning orange lehenga. (Instagram)

Orange is a colour that instantly brightens and imparts an instant glow to Indian skin because of its earthy and deep tone. This wedding season, brides or bridesmaids can style this flaming colour because it brings much-needed warmth to the otherwise chilly winter wedding.

4. Warm pastels

Dia Mirza looks like a vision in this floral pastel lehenga set.(Instagram/@diamirzaofficial)

We enjoy the serene and dreamy vibe that a pretty pastel outfit exudes. It is both aesthetically pleasing and comforting. This winter season, this softly coloured silk lehenga is a must-have. Being timeless and adaptable, it is a long-term asset and can be worn repeatedly. Pastel outfits can be kept minimal or styled in a way to look luxurious and flamboyant.It is an ideal option for both indoor and outdoor occasions and complements the majority of Indian skin tones.

5. Brown with a tinge of colour

Bhumi's brown lehenga is a perfect inspiration for winter weddings.(Instagram)

The traditional colour of this fall is chocolate brown. Given the abundance of brown hues, wearing a chocolate brown lehenga with a bright yellow top and peachy pink bottom will help you stand out in the crowd. Styling it with yellow will make this particular brown lehenga stand out by bringing life and excitement to an otherwise plain brown attire. Because of the combination of colours, it is suitable for a Haldi/Mehendi festival.

6. Pink

Amna's pink lehenga set features a bralette-style blouse with a sweetheart neckline, mirror work, floral thread and beaded embroidery looks gorgeous.(Instagram/@aamnasharifofficial)

Another colour that brides can rock in every season is pink, as it is vibrant and youthful. However, during the winter, the darker lines and tones give off an unrivalled bridal atmosphere.

7. Yellow

Janhvi Kapoor is looking breathtaking in a beautiful yellow lehenga set.(Instagram/@tanghavri)

This sublime yellow colour is poised to become popular throughout the winter wedding season. Not just for mehendi and haldi, you might think about it for the pheras as well, more so if the wedding is during the day.

