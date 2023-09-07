Elevate your festive look: 5 stunning outfit ideas that perfectly blend tradition and style

Festivals are an integral part of our rich Indian culture. They provide us with a wonderful opportunity to immerse ourselves in the traditions, clothing and celebrations. One of the most interesting aspects of any festival is the traditional attire worn during the celebrations. It is the perfect time to take out that heavy traditional attire that has been sitting in your wardrobe for a long time, style it with trendy Indian jewellery and give yourself a stunning festive makeover. Choosing the perfect outfit for festivals is not only a matter of tradition but also a celebration of colour, culture and spirituality. But if you're confused and don't know what to wear, don't worry, we've got your back. Scroll down to take some fashion notes and get ready to turn heads this festive season. (Also read: Shanaya Kapoor's ethereal look in exquisite lehenga sets the perfect festive season style inspiration. All pics inside )

Fashion inspiration for the festive season

Surabhi Batra, Fashion Expert and VP-Business, Snapdeal shared with HT Lifestyle some traditional outfit ideas that will help you look graceful and elegant during festivals.

1. Ever elegant saree

Sarees are the epitome of grace and elegance which makes them a perfect choice for Indian festivals. You can opt for lightweight fabrics like cotton, silk, or chiffon to ensure comfort during long hours of festivities. The colour palette for festival sarees is wide and vibrant, with shades of blue, green, yellow, and white being the most popular choices. You can also go for sarees with floral prints, temple motifs, and intricate borders which can add a touch of tradition to your ensemble.

2. Traditionally charming Angrakha

Angrakha suits are a classic choice that exudes traditional charm. These outfits are characterized by their overlapping panels and tie-up closures. For festivals, choose Angrakhas in soothing pastel shades or vibrant colours. Light cotton or silk materials are ideal for this occasion. Pair your Angrakha with contrasting bottoms like churidar pants or palazzos for a graceful and comfortable look.

3. Anarkalis: The go to traditionals

Anarkali suits have always been a symbol of regal splendour. These flowing, floor-length dresses are perfect for festivals, as they combine grace with grandeur. You can choose rich, jewel-toned Anarkalis in colours like deep blue, emerald green, or ruby red. Also, embellishments like zari work, sequins, and embroidery can add a touch of opulence to your outfit. A matching dupatta, jhumkas, and traditional juttis will complete the look for you.

4. Sharara Suit Set

Sharara suits have made a stylish comeback in recent years and are perfect for those looking to blend traditional and contemporary styles. These three-piece ensembles typically consist of a short kurta, flared sharara pants, and a dupatta. For festivals, you can choose sharara sets that are bright in colours like peacock green, orange, or fuchsia. Also, opt for lightweight georgette or crepe fabrics for easy movement while dancing and celebrating.

5. Glamorous lehengas

Lehengas are the go-to choice for those who want to radiate timeless glamour during festival celebrations. Pick a lehenga in vibrant hues like royal blue, saffron, or deep pink. The blouse can be adorned with intricate embroidery or mirrorwork. A matching or contrasting dupatta draped gracefully completes the look. Lehengas crafted from silk, brocade, or velvet are ideal for this festive occasion. Also, don’t forget to put on a bindi for that added Indianness.

Festivals are not just a religious occasion but also an opportunity to embrace Indian culture and fashion. From sarees to Anarkalis, Angrakhas to lehengas, there are plenty of outfit inspirations to choose from. Just remember to select comfortable fabrics, vibrant colours, and traditional jewellery to complete your look. Whether you're celebrating at home or in a community gathering, these outfit ideas will ensure you look graceful and elegant during the auspicious celebration.