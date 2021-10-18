Ananya Panday, in a traditional attire, looks right out of a dream

Ananya Panday is an absolute fashionista. The actor, when not playing characters for the big screen, is often spotted looking gorgeous in stunning outfits for her fashion photoshoots. Some of the snippets make their way on her Instagram profile as well, and are a treat for her fans.

Ananya can do both – carry a traditional attire with a lot of poise, or make a casual attire look better with her personalised touch of sass. When it comes to fashion, we are a fan of her sartorial sense.

On Monday, Ananya treated her Instagram family to a fresh set of pictures of herself from one of her magazine photoshoots and they make her look right out of a fairytale. Ananya chose to blend her sass and poise into a traditional attire, for the pictures.

For the photoshoot, Ananya played muse to fashion designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula and chose a stunning ensemble from their wardrobe. Rimple and Harpreet are mostly known for their intricately detailed work on women ethnic collections.

In the pictures, Ananya can be seen sporting a maroon blouse, embroidered in silver zari. The sleeveless blouse is teamed with a cropped sleeveless jacket of the same design. Ananya teamed it with a maroon and red flowy skirt, embroidered with small mirrors and zari. Take a look at her pictures here:

Styled by hair stylist Ayesha DeVitre, Ananya wore her hair into a loose bun in the back. She left a few strands of hair free to give a more ethnic vibe to her face. The actor complemented her outfit with jewellery from the house of Raniwala 1881. She opted for a gold and pearl statement choker and a haath phool.

Ananya chose to go with minimal makeup with the attire. In just kohl, eyeliner, mascara-laden eyeslashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured face and a dab of nude lipstick, Ananya was ready to stop the fashion traffic.

