Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter walks for Balenciaga at Paris Couture

US Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, who is well known for her eccentric fashion sense, recently walked the ramp for US based luxury fashion house Balenciaga. The 22-year-old knitwear designer looked sleek in a black suit paired with an oversized shawl as she owned the runway on Wednesday.

The former art student kept her signature classic round-framed spectacles on and opted for a polished look with her hair tied in a neat bun. Balenciaga's Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show held on Wednesday was their first haute couture collection in over 50 years. At the highly anticipated show, the fashion brand showcased evening gowns flaunting delicate embroidering, stylish oversized casual atire, baggy satin coats, jackets and jeans.

Emhoff shared a few glimpses from her Paris runway moment with fans on her official social media account, thanking the show's creative director Demna Gvasalia and Balenciaga. "Thank you/congrats to @demnagvasalia and the whole Balenciaga team. Truly amazing,” she wrote on Instagram.

The model, who graduated from Parsons School of Design, has been turning heads and making headlines ever since she joined IMG Models, which also represents supermodels such as Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, Gisele Bunchen and more. The 22-year-old is the daughter of Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, from his previous marriage to Kerstin Emhoff.

In January, Emhoff signed with the IMG Models shortly after which she made her New York fashion debut as she walked the ramp for Proenza Schouler. Soon after, she landed her first magazine cover in February. The 22-year-old appeared on the cover of the European fashion magazine Dust's spring 2021 issue.

Walking the ramp for Balenciaga on Wednesday, the show which was attended by supermodel Bella Hadid, actress Salma Hayek, rappers Kanye West and others, is another feather in the model's cap.

