Elli AvrRam, in this bridal ensemble, looks right out of a fairytale

Elli AvrRam is an absolute stunner, when it comes to her photoshoots. Of late, the actor has been dropping major fashion cues with snippets from her well-dressed diaries on her Instagram profile. Elli’s fashion sense and the appropriate choice of attires for every occasion is noteworthy. The actor never fails to make her Instagram family drool to her pictures.

Elli keeps sharing sneak peeks from her fashion photoshoots on her Instagram profile. Be it a traditional attire or a Western one, Elli knows how to rock the outfit and also make it look better. On Tuesday, Elli set higher standards for bridal ensembles with a fresh set of pictures.

Elli recently shot for the cover picture of a magazine focused on wedding arrangements, and the pictures are making us stop and stare. In a bridal lehenga, Elli looked drop-dead gorgeous. For the photoshoot, the actor played muse to fashion designer Lalit Dalmia and dressed up in a lehenga from his wardrobe.

Lalit Dalmia is famously known for his bridal and luxury wears with intricate detailing. In the picture, Elli can be seen posing in a red lehenga embroidered with shades of silver, gold and blue. Elli chose a traditional blouse with long sleeves, with the detailed flowing skirt. The dramatic dupatta designed in the shades of yellow and blue added more elegance to the picture.

Take a look at Elli’s pictures here:

Elli accessorised her bridal look with a stunning gold and silver statement choker from Chheda Jewellers. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the actor tied her hair in a messy French braid. In minimal makeup, Elli let the attire do all the talking. In a dash of nude eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, nude lip shade and a small red bindi, Elli looked mesmerising.

These pictures from Elli’s photoshoot are setting major goals for bridal fashion.

