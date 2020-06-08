Elli AvrRam: There’s so much of learning that happened in the lockdown for me

bollywood

Actor Elli AvrRam feels that in every situation or problem, there are two ways to look at it, and the same applies to the Covid-19 crisis too.

She tells us, “You can choose to look at it from a negative point of view, and be sad, or from a positive one and be happy. That’s what I always try to push myself to do. I think this is a big blessing everyone of us has got, the lockdown. There is so much learning happening, be it staying with the family, staying alone. You get to spend time with your family, which you normally don’t get. It creates a much stronger bond.”

Apart from just the external things, the 29-year-old says we tend to lose ourselves in the rat race sometimes. She points out how there are so many internal things one has not dealt with, and is running away from, which is so common. “Now the Universe is telling us to slow down and look within, do things which we have been wanting to for the longest period, but haven’t got the time. It’s a blessing that right now, we are getting to do all this. Also, I have never felt so much peace in Mumbai before, seeing and hearing birds. I have a sea view, even that is looking much clearer now, you can feel it in the air,” shares AvrRam.

A host of things kept the actor for the past two and a half months in the lockdown — and that included revisiting a hobby. “I don’t have a lot of passion for it, but I cooked food, baked cookies. I have been reading, writing, dancing a lot!,” she says and which is also evident from the many dancing videos she shares on Instagram. “I started painting again. I used to do that before, and it’s not that I didn’t have time to do it before. It’s all about having a peaceful mind, I just never got around to doing it again until now,” she says.

