Elli AvrRam shows off new look, steps out in unicorn coloured braids, cargos

Elli AvrRam was recently spotted in the suburbs of Mumbai in an all new look that has left us floored. The actor and model who shot to fame after her appearance on Bigg Boss as a contestant has been quite busy of late, with her appearances in the song Har Funn Maula in the movie Koi Jaane Naa alongside Amir Khan and the music video of Fidaai. In both of which, she managed to wow audiences with her graceful dance moves and unbelievable agility. And now the Swedish-Greek actor and model is making heads turn with a completely different look, the 30-year-old was recently spotted during an outing in Mumbai sporting pink and blue coloured braids, she had her unicorn coloured 'hair' parted to the side with a section secured in a bun right at the front. Elli wore a lotus printed cropped shirt, black cargo pants and cat eye sunglasses. The actor made sure she had her mask in place, taking it off only for a few moments to allow paparazzi to take pictures from a distance revealing her make-up free skin. She sported dark nail extensions and several bands on her wrist and nude coloured shoes.

Elli AvrRam (Varinder Chawla)

Recently Elli also shared the behind the scenes footage from the Fidaai dance video and wrote, "Much LOVE to the entire team being part of this special song!!! The reason it’s so special to me, is because I truly got to express from my heart and I worked my butt off to achieve every step! This choreography is something I’ve been longing for, so thank you @saurabh_prajapati24 for seeing the talent in me and making me do this. (sic)"

While Elli looked as stunning as ever in her multi-coloured braids, in the past several celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Fergie, Gwen Stefani, Heidi Klum, Paris Hilton, Justin Timberlake, Jared Leto, David Beckman, Lena Dunham have landed in trouble for rocking braids or cornrows, which are hairstyles that have deep roots in the African community, on account of appropriating Black culture as though it were an accessory. Several times Hollywood celebrities have been called out for sporting henna, turbans, ensembles and hairstyles from other cultures for the sake of fashion. Do you think Elli sporting such braids is cultural appropriation too?