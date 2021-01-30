Elon Musk's better half Grimes gives 8-month-old son 'viking'-inspired haircut
Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes gave her son X AE A-Xii a haircut 'inspired" by one of her favourite TV shows on Thursday (local time) and posted the results on her Instagram Stories. The 32-year-old songstress shared a picture of her son, whom she shares with boyfriend Elon Musk, rocking a new look while playing with toys in the bathtub. "not sure this haircut went well but he's Viking now," she wrote. In another photo, Grimes can be seen trimming her baby boy's hair with a pair of scissors.
The 'Delete Forever' songstress went on to explain that 'The Last Kingdom', a historical drama about the Great Heathen Army's arrival in Britain during 866 A.D., provided the inspiration behind the hair transformation. "Haircut inspired by the last kingdom on Netflix which is a masterpiece," she wrote alongside a snap of son, whom she calls X for short, and his new look.
Grimes welcomed X with the 49-year-old business magnate Musk on May 4, 2020. As reported by People Magazine, the couple initially named their child X AE A-12, but later slightly altered it to X AE A-Xii on his birth certificate.
In July, Musk opened up about his father-son relationship with X in an interview with 'The New York Times', revealing that Grimes has taken more of the lead on parenting their child so far.
"Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there's not much I can do," the Tesla CEO said at the time.
"Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now," he continued of the singer, whom he called "pretty special" and "one of the most unusual people I've ever met." "When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me," Musk explained. Last fall, Grimes (born Claire Boucher) told The Times that her child is "into radical art." "I've watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby," she said. "He's into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don't think it's problematic to engage with them on that level," Grimes continued.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jewellery edit: We have our eyes on these
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk's better half Grimes gives 8-month-old son 'viking'-inspired haircut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Freaking out': Priyanka Chopra opens up about wardrobe malfunction at Cannes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts washboard abs in white crop top and blue jeans combo
- Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor recently made her Instagram account public and sent her fans into a frenzy. Her followers cannot help but marvel at the sartorial choices of the fashionista. Have a look:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get the Bernie look, or something like it, with Vermont knitter's mittens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit in anarkali suit is as beautiful as a ray of sunshine in winters
- For a recent photo shoot, Madhuri Dixit donned a stunning yellow anarkali suit worth ₹65k and looked breathtaking. The diva took the ethnic look quotient up a notch in her ensemble.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra in ₹20k sheer sweater gives the perfect winter date night look
- For her recent appearance on The Ellen Show, Priyanka Chopra wore a gorgeous turtle-neck sweater with a sexy twist. We think it is the perfect date night look for the winter season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan keeps cosy in hoodie and socks while dreaming of sarso ka saag
- Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from a shoot in which the actor can be seen braving the chilly weather in an oversized hoodie and a pair of knee-length socks. Sara's entire outfit is worth ₹11k.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjana Sanghi’s sheer black floral gown is perfect to set date night on fire
- Looking for an alluring outfit to amp up the hotness quotient on date night with bae this weekend? Sanjana Sanghi got you sorted after sizzling up an awards function in a floral detailed black gown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pretty postcard from Goa: Mira Rajput is vacation fashion goals in ₹10k dress
- During her recent Goa vacation with Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput wore a stunning monochrome drape dress and channelled her inner Moira Rose from the famous TV show Schitt's Creek.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan chooses power suit and bold eyeliner to make statement at awards night
- For a recent awards night, Hina Khan donned a bold power suit and teamed it with a peppy glam look. The fashionista who is known for her fabulous sartorial picks left her fans swooning over her outfit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja slays winter fashion in Bhaane co-ords, Victoria Beckham coat
- ‘Painting the town red’ with her sartorial elegance, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made ‘co-ord moves in Bhaane’ and Victoria Beckham’s overcoat while strolling down a Notting Hill street in London. Check pictures and fashion cues inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Dawn of timeless chic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani ups the glamour quotient in red pantsuit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rina Dhaka: Need to bring khadi into mainstream
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox