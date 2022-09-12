Emmy Awards 2022: Celebrity couples who nailed red carpet fashion at Emmys through the years

Emmy Awards 2022: Every year, Emmy Awards are held with a lot of grandeur and pomp. The awards ceremony is also known for the swooning looks portrayed by the fashionistas all over the world with their red carpet walks. Known for the most-stylish looks of the season, Emmy Awards is waited for the year of 2022. With the awards ceremony just around the corner and being awaited by the fans, let’s have a look at the best-dressed celebrity couples over the years who slayed fashion goals like pros and also set the fashion bar higher. The iconic looks from the Emmy Awards are known for their sharp looks, stunning gowns and all that is glitter and glam. Take a look at the list here:

Carrie Preston and Michael Emerson: The stunning duo made their appearance at the red carpet of the Emmy Awards where they slayed couple fashion goals in contrasting shades. Michael Emerson opted for a white shirt, a black tie and a sharp black suit, while Carrie looked every bit stunning in a orange satin gown with black straps at the shoulders.

Carrie Preston and Michael Emerson (Pinterest)

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones: At the 2021 Emmy Awards, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones set the bar higher as Catherine decked up in an off-shoulder maroon gown with a thigh high slit and a train, while Michael Douglas looked dapper in a black suit, with a lavender tie.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones (Pinterest)

Sacha Baren Cohen and Isla Fisher: The couple gave us fashion goals – Isla merged glam and glitter in a silver metallic gown featuring off-shoulder details and a pleated gown, while Sacha Baren complemented her in a black suit, with a contrasting red shirt.

Sacha Baren Cohen and Isla Fisher (Pinterest)

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond: The couple set the ball rolling on the red carpet at Emmys as Tina decked up in a multicoloured gown with a plunging neckline and tulle details decorating her shoulders, put together in place with a black leather belt. Jeff Richmond opted for a classic black suit and a white shirt – adding to the sharpness of his looks was a black bow.

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond (Pinterest)

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston: We saved the best for the last – one of the most talked-about couples in the history of Hollywood. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston made the red carpet at the Emmys look better. Jennifer opted for a classic red gown with off-shoulder details, while Brad unleashed his charm in a black suit and a grey shirt.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston (Pinterest)

