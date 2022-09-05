Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Squid Game's Lee You-mi wins Guest Actress in a Drama Series for show at Emmys

Published on Sep 05, 2022 05:16 PM IST

Squid Game star Lee You-mi became the first Korean female actor to win the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys 2022. Check out her post here.

Squid Game star Lee You-mi with her award.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

South Korean actor Lee You-mi, known for her role in the Netflix series Squid Game, has become the first Korean female actor to win the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her appearance in the show, at the Emmys 2022. Taking to Twitter, the Television Academy tweeted, "Congratulations to Lee You-mi who just won the #Emmys for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for @SquidGame (@Netflix)! #Emmys #Emmys2022." (Also Read | Emmys 2022 nominations: Squid Game is first non-English show to vie for best drama)

You-mi won the award for her appearance in the Squid Game episode Gganbu as Ji-yeong. Taking to her Instagram, You-mi shared a photo of herself holding the award as she smiled for the camera. For the occasion, she wore a black and white outfit. She captioned the post in Korean, "Thank you so much for this meaningful award."

She also added, "Television Academy and director Hwang Dong-wook, thank you very much for our teams who played together in Squid Game, and thank you very much to Netflix. Thank you for loving Jiyoung and I will continue to work harder. And that's right entertainment family I love you so much! I love my parents, brother and grandmother so much. I feel so good. I'm so happy!"

You-mi shared a photo of herself holding the award as she smiled for the camera.
You-mi won the award for her appearance in the Squid Game episode Gganbu as Ji-yeong.
As per Soompi, she also spoke after receiving the award, “I’m so happy, and I honestly can’t believe it. I can’t wait to tell my close friends and brag to them. Thank you so much!” The other nominees for this category were--Hope Davis (Succession), Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show), Martha Kelly (Euphoria), Sanaa Lathan (Succession), and Harriet Walter (Succession).

Squid Game also won three other awards--Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More).

The Television Academy tweeted, "Lim Tae-hoon, Shim Sang-min, Kim Cha-i, and Lee Tae-young land an #Emmy win for Outstanding Stunt Performance for their work on @SquidGame (@Netflix)! Congratulations!" "That’s right! Chae Kyoung-sun, Gim En-jee, and Kim Jeong-gon win the #Emmy for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) for @SquidGame (@Netflix)!" read another tweet.

