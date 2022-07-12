Emmys 2022 nominations: Succession bags 25 nods, Squid Game is first non-English show to vie for best drama

Succession, a satirical drama about the rich and ruthless, topped this year's Emmy Awards nominations and received 25 nods on Tuesday. Korean hit show Squid Game became the first non-English-language series to be shortlisted for best drama. Succession led the drama nominees for the 74th Emmy Awards. Squid Game, a violent satire in which society's marginalized compete for cash in fatal versions of children's games, also picked up multiple acting nominations, including best lead actor for Lee Jung-jae. (Also Read | Emmys 2021 full winners list)

Ted Lasso topped the comedy and The White Lotus earned the top spot in the limited series categories with 20 nominations each. Two other comedies--Hacks and Only Murders in the Building each earned 17 nominations. The award will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on September 12.

"With production at a historic high, the Academy has received a record number of Emmy submissions this season. As we prepare for the entertainment industry's biggest night, we are thrilled to honour the innovators, creators, performers and storytellers who are propelling this platinum age of television," said Television Academy CEO Frank Scherma as quoted by news agency AFP.

The other nominees for best comedy series are Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso and What We Do in the Shadows. Best drama series nominees include Better Call Saul Euphoria, Severance, Stranger Things and Yellowjackets.

The nominees for variety talk series are--The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Television Academy President Frank Scherma started the nomination announcement by saying that a record number of shows had been submitted, which reflects that series production was at an all-time high after being drastically reduced during the pandemic.

The annual Emmy Awards are presented for ‘excellence in the television industry’ by three separate but related organisations-the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS), the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), and the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS)

