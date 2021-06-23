Erica Fernandes shares throwback photo from Darjeeling in 6k pajama set

Television starlet Erica Fernandes recently took a trip to a tea estate in Darjeeling and the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor seems to already be missing her calm and peaceful time away from the city. The 27-year-old actor took to her Instagram profile and shared a series of photographs of herself sitting on a desk as she looks out at a serene view.

Erica wrote in the caption, "That view!!! I miss waking up to this view." Erica looked absolutely stunning and ready to chill in the shots she posted wearing a lime-green printed co-ord set that had a robe and loose pants, she paired this with a white crop top, sporting a bare-faced look and her short hair open around her shoulders. Her bright and quirky ensemble is the Breezy Luxury Robe and Pant set by The Boozy Button. The relaxed fit ensemble is from the brand's resort wear, and the Moroccan silk outfit is priced at ₹6,000 on their website.





Erica had shared images from the tea estate wearing the same ensemble a few days ago. Sharing a photograph she captioned, "That feeling when you wake up to crisp air and clouds coming to your doorstep to wish you good morning."





Erica's first brush with the glamour world was as a model, following which she was seen in Kannada and Tamil projects before she rose to fame and became a household name after her many memorable roles on the small screen.

Erica started her journey on the small screen with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi in which she starred alongside TV superstar Shaheer Sheikh, the show was an instant hit because of its unique and realistic take on relationships unlike the usual television soaps. After completing two seasons of the show successfully, Erica went on to bag the lead role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in 2018, in which also had Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan in lead roles.