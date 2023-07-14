Esha Gupta is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual wears, to showing us glimpses of her sequin gown diaries, to being an ethnic queen in the six yards of grace, Esha can do it all. The actor knows how to keep it simple yet classy with every ensemble that she decks up in. With every picture that Esha shares on her Instagram profile, fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to ace a look like the actor.

Esha Gupta's cyan green gown is the perfect blend of sass and class(Instagram/@egupta)

Esha, a day back, shared a string of pictures of herself looking stunning in a cyan green gown as she posed like a diva. The actor made a strong case of weekday evening fashion as she played muse to fashion designer Vicky Martín Berrocal and picked the stunning gown from the shelves of the designer. Esha looked gorgeous in the sleek gown featuring a square neckline, and full sleeves. The gown further cascaded to flowy bodycon details hugging Esha's shape and showing off her curves perfectly. Against the backdrop of a fireplace and a mantel, Esha posed for the pictures.

Esha further accessorised her look for the day in a silver neck chain with a statement blue pendant and a matching ring with a studded blue stone from the house of Joyas Antiguas Sardinero. She opted for minimal diamond ear studs and shows from the shelves of Jimmy Choo as she completed her look for the day. Styled by hairstylist Jesus De Paula, Esha wore her tresses into a sleeked bun with a middle part. Assisted by makeup artist Miguel Álvarez, Esha decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, feathered eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

