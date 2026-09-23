Everyone's talking about model Adriana Lima's 'transformation': Her Instagram proves she's been serving looks for months

If your Instagram feeds have been flooded with side-by-side photos of Adriana Lima over the past 24 hours, you’re not alone. The 45-year-old Brazilian supermodel turned up to the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid closing party on September 18 wearing a black dress with her hair swept back into a sleek ponytail. Also read | 42-year-old mom shares 10 secrets to her 'glow up in 40s': See her before and after pics

Internet thinks Adriana Lima just had a ‘glow up’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Naturally, the internet went into full overdrive. People compared her latest ultra-chiselled, super-toned look to pictures from a few years ago — her much-discussed appearance at a 2023 event, to be precise — with fans declaring they’re 'falling in love with her all over again' and calling it one of the most dramatic celebrity 'transformations'.

But wait a minute — can we just take a step back and look at her Instagram feed? While the widely shared side-by-side photos make it look like she woke up yesterday and suddenly transformed back into peak Victoria's Secret Angel mode overnight, her Instagram tells a completely different story. Anyone who actually follows Adriana knows she didn't just magically shape-shift for an event — she’s been looking abs-out, and stunning for months. This is not an overnight ‘glow-up’.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The event pictures that created buzz

{{^usCountry}} When photos from her latest appearance dropped, the reaction was instant. Fans began contrasting her Madrid look with a 2023 red carpet appearance — when Adriana had candidly shut down critics by reminding everyone she was a mother recovering from pregnancy. Fast forward to now, and fans are swooning over her jawline, glowing skin, and toned physique. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When photos from her latest appearance dropped, the reaction was instant. Fans began contrasting her Madrid look with a 2023 red carpet appearance — when Adriana had candidly shut down critics by reminding everyone she was a mother recovering from pregnancy. Fast forward to now, and fans are swooning over her jawline, glowing skin, and toned physique. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Her Instagram shows she's been in supermodel mode for months

Here’s the thing: event lighting and red carpet photography have a way of making everything feel like a reveal. But if you glance at her recent Instagram feed, Adriana has been consistently posting high-fashion campaigns, poolside glam, and ultra-toned looks that prove she’s been in peak form for years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Take a look at her recent campaign posts and editorial shots – with smouldering photos, stylish outfits, and high-fashion beauty shoots, her jawline and piercing blue eyes have been commanding attention long before this latest event appearance in Madrid.

For instance, in a striking June 22 photo, her look in a sweeping orange gown next to a pool is perfection. Toned, regal, and effortlessly snatched. Her Instagram feed is packed with such images and even close-ups that show her radiant skin and chiselled features.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She never left

So while the rest of the world is busy debating a 'dramatic transformation', real Adriana fans know the truth: there was no sudden magic spell. She’s simply been putting in the work, serving looks on her Instagram grid, and reminding us all why she’s one of the greatest supermodels ever. The latest red carpet pictures just happened to generate buzz, but the proof has been hiding in plain sight on her Instagram grid the entire time.