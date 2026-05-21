42-year-old mom shares 10 secrets to her 'glow up in 40s': See her before and after pics

Ashley Provost, a lifestyle content creator and mom-of-four, is proving that ageing doesn't have to mean fading away. To share a glimpse of her personal transformation, the 42-year-old took to Instagram on April 25 to reveal the specific lifestyle changes, cosmetic tweaks, and mindset shifts that led to her midlife 'glow up'. Also read | Indian mother of the bride steals hearts with 'mind-blowing' glow up: Watch 'magical' before and after transformation Inside Ashley Provost’s 10-step glow-up. (Instagram/ ashleyprovost)

"42 and spent a decade figuring out how actually to look better as I age," she shared with her followers, adding, "Had my glow-up in my 40s. Here is what transformed my look."

From rethinking her fitness routine to undergoing subtle procedures, here are the secrets Ashley credits for her transformation:

1. Finding the right hairstyle Ashley’s first major realisation was that her signature long locks weren’t doing her any favours. She shared a video of her getting a chic, blunt bob, noting that she finally 'figured out the most flattering haircut for [her] face shape'. "I had no idea my long hair was ageing me," she admitted.

2. Conquering melasma For years, Ashley struggled with skin discolouration. Comparing photos from her 30s to today, the difference in her skin tone is stark. "Finally learned how to get rid of my melasma," Ashley posted, calling the discovery a 'halle-freaking-lujah' moment.

3. The lip lift While many turn to fillers, Ashley opted for a permanent surgical solution to address a specific insecurity: her philtrum (the space between the nose and the upper lip). "I had a lip lift," she shared. "[It] shortened my philtrum. I used to be so self-conscious of it," she added.