Fashion tips: Outfit ideas to pick for the next Indian winter wedding you attend

Winter weddings are a wonderful time to party and enjoy yourself and as winter is here, we are sure many wedding cards are lying around your house but whether you are a bride, a bride’s close friend or a guest at someone’s wedding whom you don’t personally know so well, winter wedding attire highlights your greatest qualities. If you are one of those women who dread going to a wedding in winters but also want to look stylish once you are out and about, we have gathered a few style ideas and fashion tips to flaunt your gorgeous outfits at the next Indian winter wedding you attend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sikha Singh, Director at Pratap Sons Jaipur, suggested some elegant outfit ideas for you to pick from for your next Indian winter wedding -

1. Lehenga love in lavish: Lehenga is a timeless style. In an Indian winter wedding, a lehenga choli is a sure-fire hit. Anyone may wear this timeless ethnic fashion, from teenagers to people in their 40s. A lehenga is a must-have item for your trousseau if you are a bridesmaid, a member of the wedding party, or a close friend of the prospective bride or groom. Keep warm and comfortable during chilly weather by wearing your lehenga with full-sleeved shirts. You may also wear an embroidered jacket instead of your usual blouse and dupatta. Prepare to win hearts at winter weddings by accessorising your lehenga choli in this way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Winter bridal attire: The big day is here. You have many options when you are a bride. Any clothing you choose is available for purchase. However, I suggest that you spend money on a velvet lehenga, a blouse with embellishments, and a dupatta with a lot of embroideries while also considering your comfort, appearance, and health. This winter, consider pairings like velvet and silk or velvet and Banarasi. Invest in these opulent materials in regal hues to make a lasting impression on your groom.

3. Layer up for a winter wedding: By combining your wedding attire with an overlayer style, you may be your fashion designer. It doesn't imply that you just take a scarf or jacket and put them on. Layering might help your outfit seem better.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Choose a cape shawl to wear with a lehenga, a pashmina shawl for a double-draped saree appearance, or an embroidered shawl to use as a dupatta. For an attractive ethnic style, choose a silk shawl with elaborate embroidery to pair with a basic salwar kameez. As an alternative, you may try cropping an embroidered jacket to wear as a saree blouse or a warm waistcoat over a salwar outfit. Your ethnic clothing will look better and keep you warm if you wear a patterned shrug or a leather trench coat. You may also wear an overcoat or a jacket with long sleeves with Indian clothes. This winter wedding season, go with this Indo-Western look.A new fashion trend is to layer traditional attire with a jacket that is embroidered. Take advantage of this current trend to increase your style ante.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Velvet is in vogue: The fabric velvet is quite opulent. When it comes to an Indian winter wedding, velvet is a sure thing. Velvet is an easy way to conquer the frigid weather and your style game. It's difficult to find this kind of elegance in any other material, yet the smooth fabric radiates an opulent mood and gives your character an added degree of refinement. No matter how you style a velvet saree, dress, head-to-toe gown, or any velvet garment, your appearance will be on point. Consequently, you will feel warm and appear regal even if you wear plain clothing. The Banarasi dupatta or a richly embroidered silk shawl goes well with velvet clothing. You may go forward at this point, lovely!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Saree is a classic style: Wearing a saree is mandatory at Indian weddings. In an Indian wedding, the saree is a lifetime love, and when worn properly, it aids in both keeping you warm and making you seem elegant. For further style, consider donning your saree with a pashmina shawl in a contrasting colour and a full-sleeve velvet top. Choose sarees that are dark blue, violet, or black, if possible. These hues will give your whole uniqueness a rich, regal appearance.

Adding to the list of tips, Nikita Muraka Shah, Founder of Bindani, recommended:

Velvet outfits, shawls, designer jackets are a must for winter weddings

Prefer going for floor-length outfits with multiple layers because they look exquisite and keep you warm.

Go for full sleeve outfits and a saree blouse to stay warm. You can opt for balloon sleeves, churidar sleeves, or long slit sleeves. You can also layer your saree up with a blazer or embroidered jacket.

If your outfit is comparatively simple and the fabric is thin, wear a short embellished jacket over it.

Dark and bold colors such as black, maroon, navy blue, royal green, etc., look stunning in winters; hence, elevating your style game choose one of them.

Long coats are trending a lot these days. Do not hesitate to wear them with kurta trousers or even a long dress. Trust us, it looks chic and is something a lot of bloggers have been wearing lately.

Being a bride you should never compromise on your comfort. One can add a heavy embroidered shawl to their outfit for an additional layer of warmth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}