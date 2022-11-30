FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi performs in this larger than life ensemble

FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi stole the show at the FIFA World CUP in Qatar. The actor performed at a fan fest in the world cup in a stunning ensemble. Nora landed in Qatar a day back and shared a short video of herself grooving to the official FGIFA World Cup Anthem of this year. Nora performed at the fan fest and shared a few snippets of her glamorous look on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. Nora is an absolute fashionista and it needs no saying. The actor shared the pictures of her outfit and made her fans drool.

Nora, for the performance at the FIFA World Cup fan fest, held at Al Bidda Park in Doha, played muse to fashion designer house Falguni Shane Peacock India and picked a super stunning ensemble. Nora decked up in a silver sequined see-through ensemble. The attire came embellished in silver corset bra, multiple silver resham threads adding to the sequin details, silver embellishments throughout, and a detailed silver belt featuring sequin details. Nora added more glam to her look with a dramatic hot pink shrug enveloping her, and featuring pink frill details at the borders. “The category is glam. Last night's stage outfit for my performance at FIFA World Cup Fan Fest,” wrote the actor.

A day back, Nora shared a video of herself grooving to ‘Light the sky’ - FIFA World Cup’s official anthem for this year. “That moment when u hear your voice at the world cup stadium FIFA World Cup. This was so surreal! Its milestones like this that make the journey so worth it. I always envisioned moments like this, I’m Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this,” Nora expressed her emotions in the post.

Coming back to Nora’s ensemble for her performance at the fan fest – the actor accessorised her look for the day in classic silver stilettos. Styled by fashion stylist Aastha Sharma, Nora wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part. Assisted by makeup artist Marianna Mukuchyan, Nora decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of hot pink lipstick.

