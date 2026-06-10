French luxury brand Diptyque's 6,500 scented spirals remind desi internet of Kachua Chaap mosquito coil

International brands have been drawing inspiration from India for many years. Be it Prada releasing Kolhapuri chappals, the Scandinavian scarf debacle, or even taking credit for embroideries mastered by Indian craftsmen over the centuries, brands have had India on their mood board forever. But the backlash comes when, after stealing the ideas, they sell them for exorbitant prices, even though you can get the same thing for half the price or less.

Diptyque is selling scented spirals for ₹ 6,500.

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The latest brand to give everyday Indians items a luxury makeover is the French luxury fragrance house Diptyque. The brand recently released a home incense spiral as part of its limited summer collection, and it has Indians in stitches.

Is Diptyque selling mosquito coils?

We have all grown up using mosquito coils at night, and they cost less than ₹50. But the version Diptyque is currently selling on its website is called “scented spirals”. The incense comes in citronnelle (Lemongrass) scent, and is worth USD 68 (approximately 6,479). If you buy with their accompanying incense holder, it will cost you USD 183 (approximately ₹17,438).

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When mosquito coils become a luxury fragrance. (Diptyque)

{{^usCountry}} According to the brand, the scented spirals release notes of lemongrass that evoke "the peaceful air of a water garden" and create an outdoor oasis. As for what you get for spending ₹6.4k? The brand says the package comes with a set of 6 scented spirals (3 pairs of 12g each). Each set includes an exclusive oval incense holder with a gold finish and the brand embossing. How did the internet react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the brand, the scented spirals release notes of lemongrass that evoke "the peaceful air of a water garden" and create an outdoor oasis. As for what you get for spending ₹6.4k? The brand says the package comes with a set of 6 scented spirals (3 pairs of 12g each). Each set includes an exclusive oval incense holder with a gold finish and the brand embossing. How did the internet react? {{/usCountry}}

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For many Indians, however, the product was quite similar to the Kachua Chaap mosquito coil. Desi social media users were quick to crack jokes on the similarity, and even pointed out the absurdity of copying something so cheap and then selling it for such a high price.

One Instagram user commented, “I am DECEASED seeing kachua chaap musquito coil sold as scented spirals.” Someone else pointed out, “Kachua chaap to scented spirals is a wild journey.”

Meanwhile, Diet Sabya, who had shared the bizarre product with their followers, asking, “Will y’all buy???? Y/N?,” joked, “Haters will say this is AI.”

An Instagram user joked about the situation, saying, “I am going to sell Roti Tawa to Germans and Beedis to the French. I need to pay my bills somehow.” They added, “I love Diptyque, but stay in the lane, babe. Even our mosquitoes won't accept it.” Another user expressed their frustration and wrote, “You are joking! Not the bespoke mosquito coil.” Someone else wrote, “Raju Dukanwalla is SHOOKETH.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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