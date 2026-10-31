From anarkalis to dhoti sets: 7 festive outfit ideas for women who want to try something beyond lehengas

Festive style does not have to mean heavy outfits. A woven kurta, an embroidered Anarkali or a simple suit with a detailed dupatta can each bring something different to the occasion. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sandeep Kapoor, founder and CMD at Shree Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., shared outfit ideas that can be styled according to your comfort and personal preference.

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​Also read | Here's how to pick the right cuts, fabrics and silhouettes for your body shape for a flattering festive look

1. Choose an embroidered anarkali for an evening celebration

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An embroidered anarkali is an option for someone who enjoys a flowing silhouette. A peach georgette style gives the look a softer colour palette, while the embroidery adds a festive finish. Pair it with chandbalis and a small potli, keeping the dupatta loosely draped so the flare remains visible. Check the length with your footwear to ensure the hem does not trail on the floor.

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An embroidered anarkali is an option for someone who enjoys a flowing silhouette.

2. Try a detailed kurta with split pants for a festive party

{{^usCountry}} According to Kapoor, a kurta with work detailing and split pants brings together a strong colour and a contemporary silhouette. Simple open sandals allow the trouser detail to show. Add a plain clutch and a statement ring, leaving the kurta’s work as the main feature. A neatly pleated dupatta is easier to manage through an evening of meeting people and moving around. 3. Bring movement to the look with a sharara {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Kapoor, a kurta with work detailing and split pants brings together a strong colour and a contemporary silhouette. Simple open sandals allow the trouser detail to show. Add a plain clutch and a statement ring, leaving the kurta’s work as the main feature. A neatly pleated dupatta is easier to manage through an evening of meeting people and moving around. 3. Bring movement to the look with a sharara {{/usCountry}}

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“A kurta with sharara pants offers an alternative to the classic straight-cut suit,” said Kapoor. In a solid pink georgette set, the fuller lower half adds movement, while the colour leaves room for jewellery or an embroidered bag. Keep the dupatta to one side so it does not cover the shape of the outfit. Choose footwear that allows the sharara to fall neatly without catching underfoot.

4. Pair an embroidered kurta with palazzos for a festive dinner

An embroidered kurta offers a change from more familiar festive reds and pinks. The straight silhouette paired with wide palazzos creates a look that can work for a family dinner or evening celebration. “Antique gold-toned jewellery complements the colour, and you can finish with a compact bag and keep the trouser length just clear of the floor,” advised Kapoor.

5. Let a woven kurta set be the focus

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A dola silk jacquard set gets its festive character from the woven pattern, offering a different look from embroidered outfits. With a mandarin collar, earrings and a kangan can complete the styling without a necklace. Arrange the dupatta so the collar remains visible. Embellished flats work well for a puja followed by lunch with family.

6. Keep it traditional with a chanderi kurta and salwar

A chanderi kurta paired with salwar and a jacquard dupatta offers a traditional festive look. The combination of embroidery and woven texture brings detail to the outfit without needing too many accessories. Style it with small jhumkas and embroidered juttis for festive visits. Let the salwar sit naturally at the ankle and pick a colour from the dupatta when choosing your bag.

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A dola silk jacquard set gets its festive character from the woven pattern, offering a different look from embroidered outfits.

7. Dress up a neutral jacquard set for a daytime puja

“A jacquard kurta with straight trousers is an option for someone who prefers texture and a neutral palette,” said Kapoor. Introduce colour through green-stone earrings or ruby-coloured bangles, keeping the remaining accessories simple. Juttis or flat sandals complete the daytime look. The same kurta can also be worn with a contrasting dupatta for another celebration.

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