Mumbai: Distressed by mounting losses and a debt of ₹15 lakh, a 30-year-old leather businessman on Friday made a desperate attempt at looting a jewellery store. Shortly after noon, the accused, Maz Javed Sayyad, barged into Bhavani Jewellers in Bailbazaar in Kurla West, pointed a fake pistol at the owner and staff, and asked them to pack all the jewellery in a bag. But instead of cowering with fear, the staff started shouting for help, which alerted a police constable on patrol duty, who overpowered Sayyad and nabbed him, foiling the robbery bid. Weighed down by losses and debt, bizman tries to loot jewellery store in Kurla

According to the VB Nagar police, Sayyad, who resides near Noor Hospital in Kurla West, recently suffered heavy losses, besides having a loan of ₹15 lakh. His attempt at robbery was scuttled as beat constables have been directed to maintain strict vigil on jewellery stores ahead of Diwali, anticipating such incidents, said senior police inspector Amit Tad.

When Chandrashekhar Gupta, a constable attached with the VB Nagar police station, was on patrolling duty in the Bailbazaar area, he heard the staff at Bhavani Jewellers shouting for help, police officers familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times. Upon entering the store, he saw Sayyad threatening the jeweller with a fake gun and confronted him. A scuffle ensued between Gupta and the accused, which left Sayyad with injuries. Eventually, Gupta overpowered him and snatched the fake pistol from him. Shortly thereafter, senior inspector Amit Tad also reached the spot.

“As Sayyad was injured, he was rushed to Bhabha Hospital where he was given first aid. After treatment, he was taken to the VB Nagar police station, and the process of registering a first information report against him is underway,” a police officer said.

“Prima facie, we have learnt that the pistol is fake but we will send it to the forensic laboratory regardless,” the officer added.