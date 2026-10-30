Sonali Bendre's sindoori red anarkali for Karwa Chauth 2026 is celebration of traditions and Indian craft
Sonali Bendre marked Karwa Chauth in a sindoori red anarkali featuring gota patti, sequins, zari and gold lace embroidery, completed with a silk dupatta.
Bollywood stars celebrated the Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth on October 29, and actor Sonali Bendre was one of them. The 51-year-old took to Instagram to share pictures of her festive look and captioned the post, “Best wishes to everyone on Karwa Chauth ✨❤️.” Let's decode her outfit:
Also Read | Inside Priyanka Chopra's special Karwa Chauth celebrations with Nick Jonas and Malti: Traditional red suit and DIY mehndi
What did Sonali Bendre wear
Red is the go-to colour for women during Karwa Chauth celebrations. It carries the richness of a vibrant tone, a traditional context, and enough depth to make texture visible. On Sonali Bendre, it becomes the starting point for an ensemble that is less about sparkle and more about shape.
The 51-year-old star wore a sindoori red version of an anarkali for Karwa Chauth celebrations. The ensemble features an anarkali kurta with a bandhgala collar, an angrakha silhouette with a tassel-adorned ribbon tie on the bodice, gold gota patti work on the trims, sequin embellishments, intricate zari work, and gold lace embroidery.
The styling
A cinched waist, full-length sleeves, a tailored fit, a pleated skirt, and an ankle-length hem round off the design elements of the anarkali. Sonali paired the kurta with matching pants and a silk dupatta embroidered with gota pati, sequins, and lace work on the borders. She draped the dupatta over her arms to lend an elegant, understated quality to her ensemble.
To let the anarkali kurta set shine on its own, Sonali Bendre chose vintage gold jewellery pieces, including dangling earrings and statement rings. For her hair, she let it loose in a centre parting, styled with soft waves to accentuate the soft blonde highlights.
Lastly, she chose darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, black eyeliner, bronze-toned smoky eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, pink lip shade, rouged cheeks, and beaming highlighter for the glam.
Celebrities observe Karwa Chauth
Apart from Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Aamir Khan's wife Gauri Spratt, Anshula Kapoor, and a few other celebrities observed Karwa Chauth. Sonam, Mira, Shilpa and Anshula were seen at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai for the annual Karwa Chauth celebrations. They all chose elegant traditional ensembles for the occasion. Read more about their looks here.
About Karwa Chauth
Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival where married women observe a strict, waterless fast (nirjala vrat) from sunrise to moonrise to pray for the longevity, safety, and well-being of their husbands. This year, it was observed on Thursday, October 29.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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