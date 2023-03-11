From bodycon to thigh-high slit: 7 Hottest skirt trends for summer 2023

Summer is just around the corner, and it's time to start thinking about refreshing your wardrobe. When it comes to summer fashion, skirts are a must-have item. They're versatile, comfortable, and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. But with so many styles to choose from, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. But don't worry we've rounded up the top most trendy skirts that you must have in your summer wardrobe. From midi skirts to leather skirts, we've got you covered with the latest styles that will keep you looking chic and stylish all season long. So get ready to take notes, because these skirts are guaranteed to become your new summer favourites! (Also read: From florals to animal prints: Hottest prints for your summer wardrobe )

Mini skirts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mini skirts have been a fashion staple since the 1960s, and they continue to be a popular choice for fashion-forward individuals. (Instagram)

One staple piece that should be in every summer closet is a mini skirt. Versatile, chic, and perfect for warm weather, mini skirts can be dressed up or down and are suitable for a variety of occasions. Whether you're running errands, hitting the beach, or going out for a night on the town, a mini skirt is a must-have item that will keep you stylish and comfortable all summer long. From solid colours to bold prints, denim to leather, and everything in between, the options are endless. This versatility allows you to express your unique style and taste.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Bodycon skirt

Newlywed Kiara Advani's bandeau top and bodycon skirt sets internet on fire. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

A bodycon skirt is a popular style of skirt that is tight-fitting and typically made of stretchy material. They perfectly hug the curves of the body and create a flattering, streamlined silhouette. Bodycon skirts come in a variety of lengths, from mini to midi, and can be worn in a variety of settings, from a night out with friends to a professional setting with the right top and accessories. Due to their figure-hugging nature, bodycon skirts are often associated with a more daring and confident fashion sense.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Pleated thigh-high slit skirt

Kriti Sanon decked up in a gorgeous skirt that comes with gathered pleat details, a thigh-high slit, an asymmetric hem, and a front zipper. (Instagram)

Pleated thigh-high slit skirt is the newest trend and from celebrities to models, everyone can be seen slaying this trend. It can be an excellent option for the summer season. Choose a lightweight fabric like chiffon or cotton to stay cool in the heat. Bright colours or bold prints will add a fun and playful touch to your outfit. Pair the skirt with a simple tank top or crop top for a balanced look. Add some height with high heels or wedges and keep accessories minimal with a simple clutch and statement earrings. This statement piece will make you stand out in a crowd and add a touch of glamour to any outfit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Slit wrap skirt

Huma Qureshi knows all the spells to keep the fashion critics on their toes. When it comes to her wardrobe, she is not afraid of experimenting with her looks. She recently raised the fashion bar by wearing a slit wrap skirt and oversized shirt. (Instagram/@iamhumaq)

A slit wrap skirt is a great choice for summer due to its flowy silhouette and adjustable waist. Opt for a lightweight fabric like cotton or linen to stay cool in the heat. Bright colours or fun prints will add a playful touch to your outfit. Pair the skirt with a simple tank top or crop top for a casual look, or dress it up with a blouse for a more formal occasion. The length of the skirt and the height of the slit should be chosen based on your comfort level. A slit wrap skirt is versatile and comfortable, making it a great addition to any summer wardrobe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Floral frill skirt

Rakul Preet's yellow floral mini skirt with mutiple frills is a must have for this summer season. (Instagram/@rakulpreet)

Ready for a sunny beachy vacation? Let Rakul Preet inspire your wardrobe with a mini floral frill skirt. This summer staple will instantly add a vacation vibe to your outfit and keep you feeling cool and comfortable in the heat. Whether you pair it with a simple tank top or a flowy blouse, this skirt is sure to turn heads and make a statement. Embrace the vacation spirit and add a touch of fun and flirty fashion to your summer wardrobe with a comfy and playful frill skirt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Mini denim skirt

Janhvi dressed in a ribbed bikini top and distressed denim skirt styled with a beaded necklace is giving major summer holiday vibes. (Instagram)

A mini denim skirt is a must-have item for summer. It's a versatile and stylish piece that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Denim is a durable material that can withstand wear and tear, making it perfect for everyday use. There are different styles of mini denim skirts to choose from, such as A-line, pencil, and button-front styles. Pair your mini denim skirt with a tank top and sandals for a casual daytime look, or dress it up with a blouse and heels for a night out. With its timeless style and durability, a mini denim skirt is a great investment for your summer wardrobe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7. Knot-detail long skirt

Add more drama to your look like Hina with a knot detail long skirt. (Instagram/@realhinakhan)

A knot-detail long skirt is a perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. The knot detailing adds a unique touch to the skirt, making it stand out from other maxi skirts. The longer length provides coverage and protection from the sun while still allowing for airflow to keep you cool. Pair the skirt with a crop top or a tucked-in blouse to show off the knot detail. The versatility of the skirt makes it suitable for a range of occasions, from beach days to dinner dates. A knot-detail long skirt is a must-have item for any fashion-conscious woman's summer wardrobe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter