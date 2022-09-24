Fashion: Stylish in skirts

Have you ever wondered how some people always manage to look so effortlessly chic and put-together? The answer is simple: the Golden Ratio. So, what exactly is it and how can it transform your look?

The Golden Ratio is basically a mathematical ratio, approximately equal to 1.618, that appears many times in mathematics, geometry, art, architecture and other areas. When employed in design, it produces compositions that look organic, natural and visually appealing by lending a sense of harmony and proportion. Think of the legendary white dress worn by Marilyn Monroe or Audrey Hepburn’s timeless little black dress... you can look just as good.

You don’t have to delve into the complex mathematics; all you need to do is use this guide to understand your body type and execute the suggested skirt-top combos!

Apple-shaped bodies & waistlines

Placing emphasis on minimalistic silhouettes with prints on the bottom works for apple shapes; Skirt by H&M; Top and jacket by Genes Lecoanet Hemant; Stockings stylist’s own; Sunglasses by Ray Ban; Shoes by Steve Madden (Raj K Raj)

If you have an apple-shaped body, opt for a short or knee-length skirt with a little gather.

You can give definition to the waist by wearing a contrasting belt around the waist, or exposing the midriff.

Use layers to conceal your upper body, and choose statement or bulky jewellery.

Body type guide

Typical characteristics of the apple body shape are a large bust, narrow hips and a full midsection, like Ayesha Takia. If your chest and waist measurements are similar and your hip is about 6 inches less than your chest, you are apple-shaped.

Expert’s opinion

Nivedita Saboo

“Placing lots of emphasis on slightly minimalistic silhouettes in terms of cut and style lines, cleaner cuts, and deeper colours, but busy in terms of pattern and prints on the bottom with overexaggerated sleeved tops always works for an apple shape,” says designer Nivedita Saboo.

From petite to tall

“If you have firm upper arms, go with short-sleeves and sleeveless tops with medium to deep necklines”; Outer skirt by Aroka; Inner skirt and top by Lea Clothing; Jacket by Zara; Bracelet and earrings by Tribe by Amrapali; Shoes by Steve Madden (Raj K Raj)

These tried-and-tested fashion tips for small-framed girls works for well-known stars like Natalie Portman and Alia Bhatt.

Choose monochromatic clothing, especially in black tones, to make a small frame appear taller. Your wardrobe can include both a mini and a maxi skirt.

Don’t forget to add an off-the-shoulder, boat, or a deep V-neck piece to the ensemble.

Body type guide

If your shoulders, waist and hips are the same width, buttocks and bust are almost flat, and you do not have a defined waistline, then you have a petite rectangle figure.

Expert’s opinion

Ridhi Mehra

“The semi-fitted works like a charm for this body type. If you have firm upper arms, go with short-sleeves and sleeveless tops with medium to deep necklines,” suggests designer Ridhi Mehra.

Flaunting a pear frame

The pencil skirt looks sexy on a pear-shaped body with a crop top; Shirt by YAVI; Skirt (right) by Drawn; Skirt (left) by Shruti Sancheti; Shoes by Charles & Keith; Sunglasses by Burberry; Neckpiece and Bracelet by Forest of Chintz (Raj K Raj)

Follow J.Lo, Beyonce, or our own Parineeti Chopra’s styling guidelines if you have a pear-shaped body.

Opt for flared A-line skirts to draw attention away from your thighs and hips. Wear vibrant hues and prints, and look for clothing with details like ruffles or frills.

You can draw attention to your waist by using interesting styling elements.

Body type guide

If your shoulders are narrower than your hips, your top half and bust are petite, your waist is defined, and your hips and thighs are full, then you have a pear-shaped figure.

Expert’s opinion

Isha Bhansali

“The pencil skirt looks extremely sexy on a pear-shaped body with a crop top,” says fashion consultant, Isha Bhansali.

From rectangle rectangle to hourglass

A gathered balloon skirt, full-sleeved top and cinched waist gives curves to a tall rectangle figure; Skirt and corset by Lea Clothing; Top by Forever 21; Shoes by Steve Madden; Sunglasses by Ray Ban; Bracelet by Forest of Chintz (Raj K Raj)

If you are a tall rectangle, Gigi Hadid or Anushka Sharma can serve as your style icon.

Choose an ankle-length A-line maxi skirt with a hint of flair to give your body more definition.

Choose a bralette top or fitted crop top to accentuate your contours or use a boat neck or scoop neck to highlight your collarbones.

Body type guide

If your shoulders, waist, and hips are nearly the same size and you are taller than five feet six inches, you are considered a tall rectangle.

Expert’s opinion

“A fully gathered balloon skirt adds shape to the hips. A full-sleeved top and cinched waist gives curves to a tall rectangle figure,” states Isha Bhansali.

Styling the perfect pear

High-waisted skirts are universally flattering to petite, average or plus-size body types; Shirt by Drawn; Skirt by Shruti Sancheti; Jacket by Limerick; Shoes by Forever 21; Neckpiece by Forest of Chintz (Raj K Raj)

If you have a pear-shaped body, skirts are a great way to hide wide hips and bottoms. Choose body-skimming skirts with minimal gathering that doesn’t add bulk. The ideal skirt length for a pear shape is knee-length or between the knee and mid-calf.

Draw attention to the upper body with layering as it balances the silhouette by visually emphasising the shoulder and bust regions. Create interest by deliberately utilising eye-catching prints, textures, and embellishments.

Body type guide

Expert’s opinion

“High-waisted skirts are universally flattering to petite, average or plus-size body types. Tucking in the top is the key to wearing a high-waisted skirt to define the waist,” says Ridhi Mehra.

Styling an hourglass

Drapes keep evolving, and we have to keep reinventing them; Skirt and top set by Lea Clothing; Earrings by Tribe By Amrapali; Shoes by Zara (Raj K Raj)

Join the club of the most famous women in Hollywood if you have an hourglass figure like Sophia Lauren, Elizabeth Taylor, Madonna, Salma Hayek or Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

If you want to draw attention to your curves, pencil skirts are the best choice. High-waisted skirts work too, since they lengthen your legs and emphasise your waist.

Wear form-hugging tops along with it; a classic, clean-cut silhouette highlights your contours—but avoid high necklines.

Body type guide

Many believe that the most attractive body type is one with an hourglass shape. The waist is 8 to 10 inches smaller than the hips because they have full chests, defined waistlines, and balanced shoulders and hips.

Expert’s opinion

Nilesh Parashar

“Go for a midi skirt with vertical lines that creates an illusion of tallness or a mini skirt with high boots emphasising the waist,” recommends designer Nilesh Parashar.

Styling tall apple & petite rectangles

Wear darker tops and a dark belt and avoid oversized tops; On Sandra (right): Top by Yavi; Skirt by Payal Pratap; Shoes by Steve Madden; Earrings by Amrapali; On Meghna (left): Top and skirt set by RISA by Asha Gautam; Earrings and ring by Tribe by Amrapali (Raj K Raj)

If you are tall and have an apple-shaped figure, pay special attention to these celebrities’ wardrobes—Kate Winslet, Catherine Zeta-Jones and our own Sonakshi Sinha.

Choose pegged skirts from the 1950s or 1980s because they have fullness added at the waistline but none at the hem. Go for high-waisted skirts that flow away from the body to accentuate your waistline.

Expert’s opinion

“Tall, rectangle people should wear darker tops and a dark belt around the waist, but don’t tuck the top in and avoid oversized tops,” advises Nilesh Parashar.

