Ananya Panday's Mathura diaries is all about summer fashion and colours

Ananya Panday is living it up in Mathura. The actor recently flew to Mathura for the shoot schedule of her upcoming film Dream Girl 2. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. While shooting for the film in the religious city, Ananya is also taking out time to explore. From decking up in the clothes with religious texts, to posing by the stunning buildings of Mathura, Ananya's Instagram profile is currently replete with colours of all shades from her Mathura diaries. Ananya shared a fresh set of pictures from her Mathura diaries on her Instagram profile a day back and gave us a glimpse of her OOTD for her day out in Mathura.

Ananya Panday shared the pictures and also gave us major fashion goals to follow. Reinstating that less is more, Ananya Panday decked up in a black tank top and teamed it with a pair of black cargo trousers as she posed for the pictures in several locations of Mathura. Ananya added more religious vibes to her look with a cloth around her neck with religious text written all over it. The actor posed for the pictures happily by the Ganges and with colourful boats anchored in the backdrop. In another picture from the set, Ananya can be seen posing against a stunning colourful building of sorts with colourful murals painted all over the walls. In white slippers, Ananya made Mathura fashion look super comfy and easy breezy as she explored the town. Take a look at her pictures here:

In no time, Ananya's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her fans, friends and family. The best comment came from none other than Ananya's mom Bhavana Panday who dropped by and commented with two red heart emoticons.

Ananya sported a silver nose ring as she explored the town by herself. The actor wore her tresses open in messy curls with a middle part. Ananya decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.