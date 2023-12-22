From denim jacket to baggy pants: 5 stylish ways to embrace the trend of oversized clothes

Fashion trends come and go, but one style that seems to be here to stay is the oversized clothing trend. From denim jackets to baggy pants, the appeal of roomy, comfortable garments is hard to resist. Whether you are looking to up your fashion game or simply want to be more comfortable in your day-to-day attire, oversized clothing is the way to go. From Bollywood celebrities to international runways, baggy clothes are everywhere. They are cool, comfy, trendy and just perfect for any occasion. The best thing about these attires is that you can style them in multiple ways based on your taste. If you have yet to incorporate this trend into your wardrobe, now is the perfect time to give yourself a stylish makeover on New Year. (Also read: Is genderfluid fashion the next big trend in 2024? Experts share insights ) 5 stylish ways to embrace the trend of oversized clothes(Instagram )

Tips to style oversized clothes

Amol Kadam, head designer of Spykar shared with HT Lifestyle five stylish ways to embrace this trend and look effortlessly cool.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

1. Baggy Pants for Ultimate Comfort

Baggy pants have made a triumphant return to the fashion scene. From wide-legged jeans to loose-fitting trousers, oversized pants offer both style and comfort. To embrace this trend, pair your baggy pants with a fitted top to create a balanced look. You can also accessorize with a statement belt or layered necklaces to add a touch of personality to your outfit.

2. Oversized Denim Jacket

The oversized denim jacket is a must-have in your wardrobe. It's versatile and can be dressed up or down. Pair it with a sleek dress for a casual yet chic look or throw it over a hoodie and baggy pants for that laid-back street-style vibe. The key to nailing this look is finding a denim jacket that's a size or two larger than your regular fit, allowing for layering and comfort. Add some statement accessories, and you are ready to rock the oversized jacket trend.

3. The Boyfriend Shirt:

Stealing your boyfriend's shirt may no longer be necessary, as the oversized boyfriend shirt is now a fashion statement. These shirts are loose and comfortable, and they can be worn with jeans, shorts, or even as a dress. Add a belt to cinch at the waist for a more defined silhouette, or simply wear it loose for an effortlessly stylish appearance.

4. Maxi Dresses and Skirts

Oversized maxi dresses and skirts are a fabulous choice for those who prefer a more feminine and flowy look. These garments not only keep you comfortable but also exude elegance. Whether you are dressing up for a special occasion or simply strolling through the park, an oversized maxi dress or skirt is a timeless choice.

5. Cozy Sweatshirts

Oversized sweatshirts are perfect for those days when you want to feel warm and cozy. Not only are they comfortable, but they can also be styled in numerous ways. Pair an oversized sweatshirt with some leggings or skinny jeans for a laid-back yet fashionable look.