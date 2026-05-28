From jasmine to rose, traditional Indian scents that are making buzz in the perfume industry

India has a long and fragrant history with perfumes, deeply rooted in culture, spirituality, and nature. For centuries, Indian perfumers have crafted unique fragrances using flowers, woods, herbs, spices, and natural oils. Till today, these scents continue to inspire modern perfumes around the world because of their richness, depth, and authenticity.

Traditional fragrances that are buzzing the pefume industry(Pexels)

One of the most famous traditional Indian perfumes is attar or ittar. Attars are natural perfumes made by distilling flowers, herbs, and spices into sandalwood oil. Unlike alcohol-based perfumes, attars are gentle on the skin and have a long-lasting aroma.

Best traditional Indian scents

Here are some of the traditional scents and their distilled versions for you. These fragrances with Indian scents have been curated based on user reviews and ratings on Amazon India.

Jasmine or Chameli

Jasmine or chameli is one of the most loved flowers in traditional perfumes. It has a very soft, sweet and calming fragrance. Jasmine attar is often used in Indian and Middle Eastern perfumery because it gives a natural floral touch that feels elegant and timeless. This romantic scent becomes deeper as it stays on the skin, making it suitable for both day and evening use. Its gentle aroma blends well with many other natural perfume ingredients.

Rose or Gulaab

Rose has been an important part of traditional perfumes for centuries. Its fragrance is fresh, floral, soft, and slightly sweet, giving a feeling of beauty and comfort. Rose attar is highly valued in Indian and Arabic perfumery because of its rich and natural aroma. The scent of rose can feel both calming and luxurious at the same time. The fragrance stays close to the skin and develops slowly, creating a smooth and graceful effect, making it a timeless choice in natural perfumery.

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{{^usCountry}} Tuberose or Rajnigandha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tuberose or Rajnigandha {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tuberose or Rajnigandha is known for its strong, creamy, and deeply floral fragrance. In traditional perfumes, it adds richness and warmth that make the scent feel luxurious and memorable. The fragrance opens with a sweet floral note and slowly becomes soft and slightly spicy on the skin. Many people associate tuberose with evening wear and festive occasions because of its intense presence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tuberose or Rajnigandha is known for its strong, creamy, and deeply floral fragrance. In traditional perfumes, it adds richness and warmth that make the scent feel luxurious and memorable. The fragrance opens with a sweet floral note and slowly becomes soft and slightly spicy on the skin. Many people associate tuberose with evening wear and festive occasions because of its intense presence. {{/usCountry}}

Sandalwood or Chandan

Sandalwood is one of the oldest and most respected ingredients in traditional perfumes. Its fragrance is warm, creamy, woody, and smooth, creating a calming and peaceful feeling. Sandalwood attar is widely used in Indian perfumery and spiritual practices because of its soothing nature. The scent is gentle yet long-lasting, making it a strong base for many natural perfumes. It blends beautifully with floral notes like rose and jasmine, adding depth and softness to the fragrance.

Vetiver or Khus khus

Vetiver is a traditional perfume ingredient known for its earthy, green, and cooling fragrance. Extracted from the roots of the vetiver plant, it has been used for centuries in Indian attars and natural perfumes. The scent feels fresh, woody, and slightly smoky, making it especially popular in warm weather. Vetiver attar gives a calm and grounding effect that many people find relaxing. The fragrance develops slowly on the skin and blends well with sandalwood, rose, and spices. Vetiver perfumes are valued for their natural freshness and simple yet elegant character.

Petrichor oil or Mitti Attar

petrichor oil or Mitti Attar is a unique traditional perfume that captures the smell of the earth after the first rain. It is one of the most special attars in Indian perfumery because of its natural and comforting aroma. The fragrance is warm, earthy, soft, and slightly smoky, reminding many people of wet soil and fresh monsoon air. Mitti Attar is traditionally prepared by distilling baked clay into sandalwood oil, creating a scent that feels deeply connected to nature. It has a calming and nostalgic quality that makes it different from floral perfumes.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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