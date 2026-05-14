These perfume dupes under ₹2,000 smell almost as good as designer classics

Luxury perfume means spending ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 on a tiny glass bottle that you have been eyeing for a long time. And then, spray it like liquid gold, as carefully as possible! But the fragrance world has changed fast. Today, some budget perfumes are getting quite close to the iconic designer scents at a much lower price. And honestly? Some of these “dupes” are so close that it becomes hard to tell the difference. Luxury Perfume dupes under ₹2000 (Pexels) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less This is the reason why today, many shoppers are no longer chasing the original bottle. They just want the experience: whether it's the smoky vanilla scent, the seductive woody fragrance, or the creamy warmth, without the financial regret afterwards. And if you, too, have been planning to experience a luxury scent minus the luxurious spend, then here are 5 perfume dupes under ₹2,000 that smell somewhat like their expensive counterparts.

Skinn Raw smells clean, modern, and energetic with watery citrus, melon, and woody notes. It gives a vibe similar to designer freshies like Acqua di Gio and Bleu-style fragrances without trying to be an exact clone. Perfect for office wear, college, or summer days because it stays airy and sophisticated instead of overpowering. For someone who loves citrus scent, this one is definitely worth trying.

2 . Bella Vita Luxury CEO MAN Perfume 100ml | Long Lasting | Eau De Parfum | Lemon, Lavender, Tonka, Mandarin & Vetiver | Woody, Citrus Premium Fragrance | Ideal Gift for Man Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This fragrance gives a vibe similar to designer “blue” perfumes like Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gio and Versace Dylan Blue. It opens with citrus freshness before settling into woody-musky notes that feel clean, professional, and versatile. This perfume is ideal for office wear, brunches, and daily use in Indian weather. For someone looking to smell luxurious without overspending, this is a perfume that must make a place in your wardrobe.

Often compared to Creed Silver Mountain Water, this fragrance combines metallic citrus freshness with musky green tea-like notes. It smells airy, sophisticated, and slightly aquatic without becoming overly sharp. The scent profile feels classy and mature, making it perfect for office settings and daytime wear. Ajmal’s blending quality is usually smoother than most budget brands, and Silver Shade performs decently for 5–7 hours. If you enjoy clean luxury fragrances with a cool, elegant vibe, this is one of the safest designer-style buys.

Mamaearth Into the Vanilla Bliss Eau De Parfum for Women wraps you in a cosy blend of vanilla orchid, brown sugar, French vanilla, tonka bean, and amber, creating a warm, creamy, dessert-like aroma that feels comforting yet elegant. Its soft gourmand character and long-lasting sweetness make it perfect for daily wear, especially for vanilla lovers seeking an affordable luxury vibe. Often compared to the richer and more premium Kayali Vanilla 28, this fragrance beautifully delivers warmth at a lower price.

FAQ for perfume dupes Are perfume dupes fake perfumes? No. A dupe is different from a counterfeit. Do perfume dupes smell exactly the same? Most dupes capture 70–95% of the original scent profile. Are perfume dupes long-lasting? It depends on the formulation. Some dupes last just as long as designer fragrances, while others fade faster. Oil concentration, skin chemistry, weather, and application method all affect performance. Are perfume dupes safe to use? Most reputable fragrance brands follow cosmetic safety regulations. However: Buy from trusted sellers Check ingredient lists if you have allergies Patch test before heavy use Avoid suspiciously cheap counterfeit products Are perfume dupes legal? Yes, inspired fragrances are generally legal as long as they: Do not copy trademarks or logos Do not falsely claim to be the original brand Use their own branding and packaging Scent formulas themselves are difficult to copyright in many countries