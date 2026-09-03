From office days to weekend plans, 5 shirt styles that belong in every man’s wardrobe

Men’s wardrobes are becoming more flexible as the boundaries between workwear and casual dressing continue to soften. Comfort has also become an important part of everyday dressing, without taking away from the need for structure and polish. This change has also made fabric and construction more important, as men increasingly look for shirts that can perform across different settings rather than serve a single purpose. Yash Jain, co-founder and sales director at D BADAMI Fashion Connection LLP, shared shirt styles men should consider for their closet.

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1. The classic formal shirt

According to Yash Jain, a white or light-blue shirt remains a wardrobe essential. In a good cotton poplin or fine twill, it can work with a suit or tailored trousers and still look appropriate without a jacket. Fit matters here: a clean shoulder line and enough room for movement usually do more for the shirt than unnecessary design details.

2. The Oxford button-down shirt

“Oxford cloth has a slightly thicker feel than many formal shirts, with a visible texture in the cloth. That gives them a relaxed look without making them too casual,” highlighted Yash Jain. The button-down collar adds some structure, so the shirt works with chinos as well as tailored trousers. It can also be paired with denim for a more relaxed outfit.

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A white or light-blue shirt remains a wardrobe essential.

3. The linen shirt

{{^usCountry}} Fabric choice becomes especially important in the Indian climate. Yash highlighted that linen is naturally suited to warm weather because of its lightweight and breathable character. It also has a texture that allows the shirt to look relaxed without appearing unfinished. White, blue, beige and muted shades make linen easy to carry from daytime occasions to informal evenings. The current interest in lightweight textiles also reflects a wider move towards comfort and climate adaptability in fashion. 4. The chambray shirt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fabric choice becomes especially important in the Indian climate. Yash highlighted that linen is naturally suited to warm weather because of its lightweight and breathable character. It also has a texture that allows the shirt to look relaxed without appearing unfinished. White, blue, beige and muted shades make linen easy to carry from daytime occasions to informal evenings. The current interest in lightweight textiles also reflects a wider move towards comfort and climate adaptability in fashion. 4. The chambray shirt {{/usCountry}}

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Chambray is a useful choice for a more casual wardrobe. The fabric is made with a plain weave and is generally lighter than denim, which makes it comfortable in warm weather. Its simple texture works well with chinos and denim, while a well-fitted chambray shirt can also sit comfortably with tailored trousers.

Chambray is a useful choice for a more casual wardrobe.

5. The overshirt

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The overshirt reflects the changing boundaries of menswear. It has the familiarity of a shirt but can be worn as a light outer layer, making it useful for travel, weekends and casual work settings. Cotton, twill and other medium-weight fabrics can give it enough structure to hold its shape without turning it into a jacket.