Tamannaah Bhatia’s anarkali, Namrata Shirodkar's jacket look, Manish Malhotra in black: Who wore what at Hyderabad event
Tamannaah Bhatia, Masaba Gupta and Manish Malhotra brought their fashion A-game to The Wedding Collective Hyderabad. Here’s who wore what at the stylish affair.
The Hyderabad edition of The Wedding Collective turned into a fashionable affair as designers, celebrities and tastemakers gathered at District 150. From traditional Indianwear with intricate embroidery to relaxed tailoring and contemporary festive dressing, the guest list offered plenty of standout fashion moments. From Tamannaah Bhatia to Manish Malhotra, here’s a look at who wore what at the star-studded event. (Also read: How Sridevi's iconic Lamhe costumes earned fashion designer Neeta Lulla a National Award: ‘All outfits were handcrafted’ )
Tamannaah Bhatia channels heritage elegance in beige-gold
Tamannaah opted for a timeless ethnic look, dressed in a beige-gold embellished anarkali suit. The ensemble featured intricate zardozi detailing and delicate thread embroidery, giving the traditional silhouette a luxurious and regal finish. The muted gold and beige palette kept the look elegant while allowing the craftsmanship to take centre stage. She accessorised with statement drop earrings and completed the traditional look with matching embroidered juttis.
Manish Malhotra keeps it sleek in all-black
Designer Manish Malhotra embraced monochrome dressing in an effortlessly sleek all-black ensemble. He paired tailored wide-leg trousers with a minimalist top and a structured black jacket featuring distinctive gold hardware details. The sharp tailoring kept the look contemporary, while the subtle metallic accents added a touch of drama. He accessorised with a spacious black leather Hermès Birkin, bringing a dose of luxury to the understated outfit.
Masaba Gupta brings modern boho flair
Masaba Gupta stayed close to her signature contemporary aesthetic in an oversized white-collared tunic featuring an embroidered pocket patch. She paired the relaxed top with off-white trousers detailed with subtle gold embellishments, creating a tonal look with just the right amount of festive detailing. Tan leather footwear complemented the neutral palette. The easy, breezy silhouette brought a modern boho edge to the occasion while keeping the overall look chic.
Namrata Shirodkar opts for understated tailoring
Namrata Shirodkar chose a structured, minimalist ensemble with an East Asian-inspired touch. She wore a taupe bandhgala jacket featuring contrasting black knot closures, pairing it with classic black trousers. A neutral greige Hermès Kelly bag complemented the sophisticated look without overpowering it.
Pinky Reddy serves festive resortwear
Philanthropist and businesswoman Pinky Reddy opted for a playful fusion of festive dressing and resortwear. She paired a fluid light pink satin button-down blouse, complete with ruffled lapel detailing, with vibrant printed flared trousers. Oversized tinted sunglasses added a statement-making finish to the look.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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